Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AMC Games, Lucky Tower Ultimate, Studio Seufz

Lucky Tower Ultimate To Hold New Demo At Gamescom

Studio Seufz announced they will be at Gamescom this year with a demo of Lucky Tower Ultimate for everyone to try out ahead of time.

Indie game developer Studio Seufz confirmed this week they would be holding a free demo of Lucky Tower Ultimate during Gamescom 2023. An official sequel to the indie flash title, this will be the ultimate experience for fans of the original, with tons of content and callbacks. Working with AMC Games, you'll be able to try the game out from August 23rd -27th. In the meantime, we have more info and a trailer, as well as a couple of quotes from both companies.

"Fueled by sassy humor and hand-drawn graphics, Lucky Tower Ultimate is a narrative-driven roguelite where attempting to escape a dangerous tower looks like a cartoon and feels like a joke. As the clumsy Knight Von Wanst, players must decide between three doors on each tower floor that might reveal deadly traps, monsters, or a cast of colorful characters to join the escape party. How seriously Von Wanst takes his knightly responsibilities is entirely up to the player. The new trailer puts the spotlight on features that set Lucky Tower Ultimate apart from other games in the genre. Von Wants, his companions, and the antagonist Evelius have numerous, fully voice-acted reactions to everything that happens in the game. Every object—whether a foodstuff, animal, furniture, weapon, or corpse—can be used in surprising ways, and many of them can be wielded by enemies as well. And last but not least, are the plethora of secrets and branching character interactions for players to discover."

"Together with AMC Games, we aim to make Lucky Tower Ultimate the funniest roguelite that's ever been—a game where every run is a new absurd adventure with wacky characters and unexpected twists and turns," said Anselm Pyta and Benedikt Hummel, the game designers of Lucky Tower. "Without a doubt, this is our biggest and most ambitious project yet!"

"AMC Games is proud to partner with Studio Seufz—it's not every day that you get the opportunity to resurrect a cult Flash game series for a modern audience," says Clayton Neuman, VP of Games & Franchise at AMC. "Lucky Tower Ultimate represents our first foray into the incredibly popular roguelite genre; no two play experiences are the same, but each one is guaranteed to deliver gut-busting laughs and quirky puzzles."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!