Lucy Liu Announced As The Star Of New VR Game The Pirate Queen

Lucy Liu has been announced as the voice of the titular character for the new VR game, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend.

VR developer and publisher Singer Studios revealed this week that Lucy Liu will voice the titular character of their new game, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend. This new action-adventure game will take you to the 19th century, in the last great age of pirating, as you will take on the role of a woman captain on a Chinese pirate ship who senses betrayal and deception from those within her ranks. It is here you will make your journey to becoming the leader of this band of pirates. We have the latest trailer for you here, as the game will be released for Meta Quest and Steam VR on March 7, 2024.

The Pirate Queen : A Forgotten Legend

Embark on an epic journey through the turbulent waters of history in The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend. This narrative-driven game invites you to step into the boots of the most feared and respected pirate of all time, Cheng Shih. Experience a captivating performance from renowned actress Lucy Liu, who brings Cheng Shih's character to life, and the direction of critically acclaimed filmmaker and creative director Eloise Singer.

From humble beginnings to the helm of the infamous Red Flag Fleet, navigate through the trials and tribulations on the night Cheng Shih came to power. Explore moonlit cabins, climb precarious rigging, solve puzzles to outsmart adversaries, and exercise your wit to seize control of the fleet. With light gameplay elements, the focus is on the narrative, for those who love to lose themselves in a story, crave the thrill of stepping into another time and place, and are eager to chart their course as the most powerful pirate in history. The game's stunning visuals, atmospheric sound design, and meticulously researched historical context will transport you to the heart of the South China Sea during the Qing dynasty.

