Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feel Free Games, Luma Island

Luma Island To Be Released This Month On Steam

Luma Island has an official release date for Steam, as the co-op adventure title will arrive later this month.

Article Summary Luma Island launches on Steam November 20, offering co-op adventure and Steam Deck compatibility.

Experience diverse professions from fishing to challenging archaeology, perfect for puzzle enthusiasts.

Embark on a quest to build a majestic manor and help locals overcome various challenges.

Explore spider caves and temples while mastering professions with upgraded tools and teamwork.

Indie game developer and publisher Feel Free Games has officially given Luma Island a proper release date for PC via Steam. The team revealed that the co-op adventure title will arrive on November 20 and will be Steam Deck compatible for those wishing to play on the go. You can check out a brand-new trailer for the game above as we wait for the next couple weeks for it to arrive.

Luma Island

Luma Island features a rich system of professions that range in difficulty from the approachable and relaxing fishing track to the challenging archaeology track that will delight even the most hardcore puzzle enthusiasts. Whether you're creating dazzling jewels, cultivating bountiful crops, or discovering hidden treasures deep within mysterious dungeons, Luma Island invites you to forge your own path and master your trade alongside fellow adventurers. Find your true adventure buddy and befriend the Lumas to utilize to improve your builds along the way.

Begin your extraordinary journey in a humble old caravan and rise to the grand achievement of building a majestic manor that you can proudly call your home. Traverse the island, solving quests and helping the locals through their struggles. Dangerous spider caves, ancient temples, mind-bending puzzles, and hidden treasures await you! Pick from seven unique in-depth professions, each with its own progression path. Upgrade your tools to gather rare materials and collaborate with your teammates to become the masters of your crafts.

Explore the Island: Traverse the island, solving quests and helping the locals through their struggles. Dangerous spider caves, ancient temples, mind-bending puzzles, and hidden treasures await you!

Traverse the island, solving quests and helping the locals through their struggles. Dangerous spider caves, ancient temples, mind-bending puzzles, and hidden treasures await you! Build Your Dream Farm: Begin your extraordinary journey in a humble old caravan and rise to the grand achievement of building a majestic manor that you can proudly call your home.

Begin your extraordinary journey in a humble old caravan and rise to the grand achievement of building a majestic manor that you can proudly call your home. Master Your Profession: Pick from several unique in-depth professions each with its own progression path. Upgrade your tools to gather rare materials and collaborate with your teammates to become the masters of your crafts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!