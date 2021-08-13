Madden NFL 22 Announces The Game's Official Soundtrack

Electronic Arts and Interscope Records revealed the full set of artists that will be featured on the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack. The soundtrack, which has officially been made available today on all major streaming platforms, features 11 exclusive songs made specifically for the game. Some of the artists on the soundrtrack include Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, Moneybagg Yo, BRS Kash and more. We got more info on the soundtrack here along with a couple quotes about it from today's reveal.

"Over the past decades, Madden NFL has become a platform for fans to discover new music, launching new stars and establishing trends that have changed the way players play the gameand how they experience NFL football itself," said Steve Schnur, President of EA Music. "Working with Interscope, one of the most forward-thinking, risk-taking labels in the industry, we've created a cohesive, innovative soundtrack that connects gaming, football and music culture for the next generation." "I've had a long relationship with EA SPORTS and I'm excited to release my new song 'Ball Is Life' with Jack Harlow on The Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack," said hip hop artist Swae Lee.

Each featured artist on the soundtrack was chosen because of their love of football and Madden, and fans can hear that passion in the soundtrack now and will feel it in Madden NFL 22 when it launches on August 20. To produce this groundbreaking album, EA worked hand-in-hand with Interscope and their artists to create 11 custom songs from scratch, conceptualizing, writing, and ensuring the tracks worked on every level to fit – and elevate – the vibe of Madden NFL 22, which promises fresh experiences with every kickoff. The full track list for the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack includes: Belly & Shenseea "How I'm Feelin"

Morray "Mime"

Swae Lee ft. Jack Harlow "Ball Is Life"

Moneybagg Yo ft. Tripstar "Blitz"

Tierra Whack "8"

YSB Tril "Count Me In"

BRS Kash "Oh No (Madden Version)"

42 Dugg "Down Ready Set"

JID "Ambassel"

Tank and The Bangas "Back In A Minute"

Sally Sossa "Number One"