MapleStory Announces New One-Punch Man Collaboration

MapleStory has a brand-new event on the way as the characters and more from One-Punch Man will be making their way to the game

Article Summary MapleStory launches a limited-time One-Punch Man collaboration event starting March 18.

Players can enjoy themed quests, unique skills, and exclusive One-Punch Man rewards in-game.

Saitama and other iconic characters from the manga/anime join the world of MapleStory.

Event features original storylines, collectible items, and evolving new content for fans.

Nexon has revealed that a brand-new event will be coming to MapleStory, as the team revealed that One-Punch Man will arrive in the game. Partnering with ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, and Hero Association HQ, the team will add the characters and more from the manga/anime series to the title, but beyond the basics of what you would assume wll be added, the team didn't get into finer details of what to expect. We have more details here and a teaser trailer as it will launch on March 18.

This limited-time collaboration brings together two beloved worlds in an all-new adventure featuring themed quests, unique skills, exclusive rewards, and the arrival of One-Punch Man's protagonist Saitama in MapleStory. Players can experience original storylines, event missions, and collectible items available only during the event. Leading up to the collaboration launch, MapleStory will roll out a series of event details on their website, giving players an early look at event content and special rewards to come. The MapleStory x One-Punch Man collaboration expands the game's universe with fresh content, highlighting Nexon's continued commitment to delivering innovative partnerships and new ways for players to enjoy the world of MapleStory.

MapleStory is a beloved, 2D side-scrolling online MMORPG known for its distinctive gameplay and unique art style. This iconic game's popularity has fueled its expansion to the far corners of the globe with several services of MapleStory available to players around the world. In 2005, the Global version of MapleStory launched and has continued to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community of millions of fans.

Saitama, a man who became a hero as a hobby. Through three years of intense training, he gained invincible power. But he grew far too strong, meaning any foe is defeated with a single punch. "Overwhelming power is boring." Before this laid-back, strongest hero, a new enemy appears today. Will he finally get serious today?!

