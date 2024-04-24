Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mad Mimic, Mark Of The Deep

Mark Of The Deep Announced For PC & Consoles

Be ready for the unknown on the high seas as the new pirate adventure game Mark Of The Deep has been announced for consoles and PC.

Article Summary Mad Mimic unveils Mark Of The Deep for PC & consoles, a pirate adventure with a 2024 release.

Game blends Souls-like, Metroidvania mechanics with a rich narrative and 2.5D graphics.

Players will unravel the mystery of the missing crew and face the cult of the Old Folks.

Expect non-linear exploration, diverse gameplay, and high standards of indie production.

Indie game developer and publisher Mad Mimic revealed their latest game in the works, as Mark Of The Deep will be coming to PC and consoles. This is an all-new pirate adventure title that takes mechanics from Souls-like and Metroidvania titles and marries them with narrative storytelling and a 2.5D environment. You'll play as a newcomer to a crew who went missing as you search for them among several dangerous locations and deal with some epic creatures in the process. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea we'll see it in 2024, but enjoy the trailer and info for now.

Mark Of The Deep

Mark of the Deep tells the story of pirate Marcus "Rookie" Ramsey and his crew – who disappeared on a mystical cursed island. On Rookie's path to saving his gang will be several dangers, myths and legends and a hostile universe dominated by the nefarious figure who leads the cult of the Old Folks, masters of abyssal creatures and guardians of the fearsome holder of the secrets of eternal life: the Leviathan.

Dynamic and diverse gameplay: make the most of the combination of exploration and combat in a rich gameplay inspired by the legacy of cult metroidvania and acclaimed souls-like games. Experience an engaging mix of narrative + quests in an intensely immersive journey.

make the most of the combination of exploration and combat in a rich gameplay inspired by the legacy of cult metroidvania and acclaimed souls-like games. Experience an engaging mix of narrative + quests in an intensely immersive journey. A new look at a fan-favorite universe: Witness the unprecedented look of a renowned Brazilian studio on one of the most exciting themes in pop culture: the universe of pirates.

Witness the unprecedented look of a renowned Brazilian studio on one of the most exciting themes in pop culture: the universe of pirates. An infinitely imaginative world: explore the birthplace of some of the world's most powerful civilizations on an island worthy of famous pirate tales, with distinct biomes inhabited by multiple crews of enemies, abyssal creatures and threats characteristic of each environment.

explore the birthplace of some of the world's most powerful civilizations on an island worthy of famous pirate tales, with distinct biomes inhabited by multiple crews of enemies, abyssal creatures and threats characteristic of each environment. An adventure full of secrets (and always expanding): dive head first into a non-linear exploration and chart your own path, adapting your plans, expanding your repertoire of skills and charting your journey towards the greatest achievements and the most intense challenges.

dive head first into a non-linear exploration and chart your own path, adapting your plans, expanding your repertoire of skills and charting your journey towards the greatest achievements and the most intense challenges. An ambitious and exciting indie game: with the recognized quality of Mad Mimic and using cutting-edge technology in programming, art, game design and more, Mark of the Deep is an indie game that combines intense authorial passion with the highest standards of production industry games.

