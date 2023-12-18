Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest Of Champions Adds Deathless Guillotine

Kabam has another new character on the way for Marvel Contest Of Champions as you'll be able to play as Deathless Guillotine.

Article Summary New character Deathless Guillotine arrives in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Largely unchanged abilities with selected updates to freshen gameplay.

Guillotine's bleed ability is now a Degen, aligning with the Mystic class.

Powerful new synergies add a fresh dynamic to the remixed champion.

Kabam has a new character coming to the Marvel Contest of Champions roster as they have remixed the character Guillotine to be Deathless. Since the character is a remix, you'll notice they have made a few changes to the way that they play and respond in the game, both for the better and the worse. We have some notes on the character below, as you can get the full details on the website.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Guillotine (Deathless)

In years past, Champions from the Death Realm staged an assault on the Battlerealm. Empowered by the Death Stone, Thanos created nameless, empty versions of the heroes of the Battlerealm. Of these nameless Champions, a select few were granted malicious will and elevated to become the Deathless, to lead his armies and sow chaos and destruction. Guillotine was the first Deathless he created. For each Deathless, we'll be taking the existing kit for each of these Champions and "remixing" them. These are not reworks in any way; more so, they're us taking another spin on an older design. Most of the Champion's abilities will be untouched, except in spots where the abilities were showing their age or didn't align to how we do Champion Design on MCoC these days. But even though the kits will largely be the same, we're still giving them a numbers tune-up where we feel appropriate, and we've got some powerful new synergies packed into the kit that doesn't exist on the existing version of the Champ.

The "remix" we designed for Guillotine (Deathless) was to bring back the version of her kit from before she was reworked back in 2021. While the current Guillotine kit is still in a great spot, we know many Summoners were attached to her kit as it used to be, so this is a great chance to provide that. The only notable change we wanted to make was swapping her Bleed to a Degen, to better conform to the Mystic class identity. Read more about that in the Dev Note for the ability. Other than that, and a few value tune-ups, we left the rest of her abilities as-is.

