Marvel Contest Of Champions Adds New Halloween 2023 Content

Marvel Contest Of Champions has added Werewolf By Night and Morbius to the game as part of the new Halloween content for this year.

Kabam has revealed the latest update for Marvel Contest of Champions, as players are getting two new characters as part of a Halloween update! The update is being called Champions Of The Damned, and it will add Morbius and Werewolf By Night into the mix, along with some other updates and content additions for the haunting season. Werewolf By Night arrives in-game on October 12, while Morbius will arrive on October 26. You can read more about the two new additions below.

Marvel Contest of Champions: Champions Of The Damned

Something runs afoul in The Battlerealm swamp! Join Midnight Sons veterans Blade and Elsa Bloodstone as they investigate disappearances linked to the quagmire landscape. Meet with Werewolf By Night and a cast of monstrous curiosities as the mysteries of the wetlands reveal themselves and the diabolical machinations of the maligned genius Morbius begin to come into focus. Can this team expose the truth and put to rest the chaos manifesting itself and rescue those who have been wronged by the Living Vampire?

Werewolf By Night

Upon inheriting the curse of lycanthropy on his 18th birthday, Jack Russell began his lifelong struggle with his werewolf alter-ego. Always pursued by beast hunters, criminals and other creatures alike, Jack regularly fights against those who seek to control his werewolf persona for their own purposes. Over time, Jack came to accept the beast within him and gained the ability to transform at will, only feeling the urge to transform on night of the full moon, thus becoming the Werewolf By Night.

Morbius

In a hopeless attempt to cure his rare blood disease, Dr. Michael Morbius mutated himself with vampire bat DNA only to become a bloodthirsty pseudo-Vampire. Now he must fight a losing battle to overcome his insatiable desire to drink blood, which sustains his powerful monstrous form.

