Pixel Starships Announces Double Dragon Crossover

Pixel Starships has a new crossover event taking place with some familair faces, as Double Dragon makes an appearance in the game

Article Summary Pixel Starships unveils a crossover featuring Double Dragon's Billy and Jimmy Lee as new crew members.

Players can unlock characters with unique abilities and tackle special missions for exclusive rewards.

Double Dragon-themed ship skins, rooms, and items enhance the cosmic adventure in Pixel Starships.

The game offers strategic sci-fi gameplay, balancing free play with optional in-app purchases.

Indie game developer and publisher SavySoda has announced a special crossover coming to Pixel Starships as the characters of Double Dragon make an appearance. As you can see from the trailer and the artwork on display, Billy and Jimmy Lee will arrive in the game, giving you a couple of new character options as well as some new content to play with. We have more info about the crossover for you below, as it will be added to the game this Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Double Dragon Crossover

In this limited-time crossover, players can unlock and recruit legendary Double Dragon characters like Billy and Jimmy Lee to serve as elite-level crew members aboard their starships. These new recruits bring unique abilities inspired by their signature moves, adding a quite literally punchy twist to tactical space combat. This collaboration also introduces special Double Dragon missions featuring exclusive challenges and rewards for players who successfully demonstrate their fighting spirit. Ship skins, themed rooms, and items inspired by Double Dragon merge the best of Pixel Starships and Double Dragon.

Pixel Starships

Pixel Starships is an FTL-style online sci-fi strategy builder and management game with a competitive PVP tournament. Set in the retro galaxy, your role is to explore space, meet aliens, and develop your ship, crew and AI. The game contains deep strategic and 4x elements. PSS is community-driven. Pixel Starships is totally free to play and is designed for fair balance for all players. However, there are in-app items that can be purchased for real money to help speed up progress or offer cosmetic and unique improvements. Real currency purchases are not required to fully progress to end game. There are also idle mechanics in the game akin to EVE or Clash of Clans. This is not an FTL style rogue-like game.

