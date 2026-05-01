Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Blu's Sundae Surprise, Blue Bunny

Blue Bunny Announces Blu's Sundae Surprise Board Game

Blue Bunny has made its own board game, which they are calling Blu's Sundae Surprise, which officially goes on sale today

Article Summary Blue Bunny launches Blu's Sundae Surprise today, a family board game where 2-6 players race to build the ultimate sundae.

Designed for ages 6 and up, Blue Bunny's new game uses prompts and challenges to spark laughs and family connection.

Players collect toppings, share stories, and craft unique sundaes as they hop around the Blue Bunny game board.

Blu's Sundae Surprise sells for about $20 on Blue Bunny's website, with spoon pieces and a tablecloth game surface.

Blue Bunny has announced today that they have a board game available today, as players can get their hands on Blu's Sundae Surprise. The game will have 2-6 players roaming around the board with the goal of trying to build the ultimate ice cream sundae. This is done through a series of playful prompts and fun twists, all designed to be a playful but spirited competition. All you need to do is collect the ingredients and create your unique frozen masterpiece. The game is on sale directly through their own website, starting today for about $20. We have more details about the game from the company below.

Explore The Adventure of Blu's Sundae Surprise Featuring Blue Bunny Ice Cream

Blue Bunny understands that, sometimes, we all need a nudge to slow down and be present with the people who matter most. Freeze The Moment encourages families to pause and connect, transforming everyday interruptions into meaningful opportunities for connection and elevating simple moments into something more special. Because the sweetest moments are rarely planned—they happen out of the blue, in the in-between moments of life.

That's why Blue Bunny has captured the essence of spontaneous family fun by creating a new limited-edition board game, for ages 6 and up: Blu's Sundae Surprise. Drawing on the frozen treat-fueled family fun of the playful mascot, Blu's Sundae Surprise offers a sundae-building, laugh-out-loud game experience. The game is designed to invite families to press pause, get back to basics, and foster connection. Each player begins with an empty Blue Bunny bowl and "hops" a game piece around the board through playful prompts and engaging challenges. Add sundae toppings, share stories, and connect with the whole family. Every move adds a new layer to a totally unique Blue Bunny sundae experience, making every spontaneous game night a little different while still being delicious.

Blu's Sundae Surprise gamifies the shared sweetness of enjoying Blue Bunny together. Each player's game piece will double as a functional spoon to enjoy the completed sundae with when the round concludes. Plus, the game surface itself unfolds into a vinyl tablecloth for easy sundae clean-up. Players will spot the new Blu at the start of the game as they begin their journey through Blu's Sundae Surprise, celebrating the spontaneous moments that help you savor time together at every step, all in the spirit of Freeze the Moment.

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