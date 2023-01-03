Hitman 3 Will Be Changing To Hitman: World Of Assassination

IO Interactive revealed new details today about Hitman 3's official change as it will become Hitman: World Of Assassination. On January 26th, those who own the game will see it transform overnight as it will be turned into a single trilogy. The company will have all three of the modern-day titles under one banner, offering all of the content ever released for those games into a single package deal. Current owners will get an upgrade that they'll need to download, while new players will be purchasing a completely different package Hitman 1-3 together. This will also replace the current shop listings for the first two games across the board on every platform. So if you own them, cool. If you don't, you will not be able to purchase them individually after January 26th, and all roads will lead to the new all-in-one option. We have more details from the developers below with a snippet from their post about the changes.

"We want the experience for new players to be straightforward and concrete. We believe the above changes will achieve that. However, for existing players, who cover a huge matrix of different ownership combinations, we're being a little bit more flexible – but still with a strong approach for simplicity. The reason for this flexibility is that we know many of you own certain games or DLCs but not others, and we don't want to force anyone to (re)buy what they already own. We think that's a good enough reason to still have a few options – but these options won't be front and center for new players. The idea is to keep these details visible to those who might need them."

STEAM COMPLETE THE SET

On Steam, we are going to implement "complete the set" functionality for the three DLC packs included in the Hitman: World Of Assassination Deluxe Pack (H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and H2 Expansion Access Pass). This will mean you only pay an even split for whatever content you don't own. For example, if you own 2 of the DLCs, you'll only pay $10 for the remaining DLC, rather than having to pay full price for the full Deluxe Pack.

HITMAN IN-GAME STORE

On other platforms, we've added each individual DLC from the new WoA Deluxe Pack (H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection and H2 Expansion Access Pass) to the IN-GAME store, again priced with an even split ($10 USD each). If you own some (but not all) of that content, you'll be able to buy whatever you're missing – at a new and reduced price.



STOREFRONT CHANGES

An important detail that we want to be clear about amongst these changes, is that we're removing the standalone Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 products from sale on all platforms. If you already own these games, you'll still be able to access them in the exact same way that you do today. Of course, the majority of the content included in these games remains playable through Hitman: World Of Assassination, with all of the improvements that were introduced with Hitman 3. On that note, and for extra clarity, Hitman 3 will remain available in its current standalone form through the upcoming Hitman: World Of Assassination.