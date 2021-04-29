Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO

Shiny Smeargle debuts in Pokémon GO today as part of the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Event. This is not a species that can be encountered through regular means in the game, though. Here is how you can encounter Smeargle in hopes of catching a Shiny in Pokémon GO.

How to encounter Smeargle:

Smeargle photobombs GO Snapshot photos taken by players. After the photobomb, which happens once at most per day in normal gameplay, it will appear on the map to be encountered.

During the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Event, Smeargle will be available to photobomb fifteen times per day. Over the four days of the event, that means that you can get at most sixty Smeargle encounters.

Once the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Event is over, Shiny Smeargle will pull a Shiny Meltan. That means it will no longer be available in GO outside of events, and we do not yet have any indication of which event will bring about its return.

Now, one warning… do not take any Snapshots before the event starts during the day of the event. You do not want to waste a Smeargle encounter on a non-Shiny capable Smeargle.

Other features of the event were announced at the Pokémon GO blog:

Pokémon inspired by the deserts, jungles, and underwater landscapes of the Lental region—such as Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklett—will be appearing more often in the wild! Pokémon inspired by the Lental region—like Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch—will be appearing more often in raids! Look forward to event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research that's focused on taking snapshots! A camera avatar item and a camera-themed Gift sticker will be available in the shop during the event! The new Gift sticker will also be available from PokéStops.

Best of luck, and be sure to take advantage of this unique chance at Shiny Smeargle by taking all of the GO Snapshots that you can.