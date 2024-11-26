Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: I Am Cat, New Folder Games

I Am Cat Arrives On VR Platforms Next Week

Take on the role of a cat causing mayhem and chasing after a mouse, as I Am Cat arrives for VR platforms the first week of December

Article Summary I Am Cat releases December 5 for SteamVR and Meta Quest, bringing feline mayhem to VR platforms.

Explore new environments like a cluttered garage and lively streets, with quests and puzzles to solve.

Engage in sandbox exploration, experiencing life as a mischievous cat in Granny's house.

Complete mini-games and missions, creating chaos while discovering secrets and stealing items.

VR developer and publisher New Folder Games have confirmed the release date for their latest game, I Am Cat, as it arrives next month on VR platforms. The game has technically been out for a minute in Earfly Access while they have been working on the full version, which will be released on December 5 for SteamVR and Meta Quest. The full version comes with new places to cause trouble, such as a cluttered garage, a butcher shop, a sprawling outside garden, and lively streets. All of them will come with various quests and puzzles to complete, opening new options for the story and giving you more people to meet and cause trouble around.

I Am Cat

I Am Cat is a simulation game that allows players to experience life as a cat. In the game, you can explore various environments, interact with objects, and engage with other animals and characters. The gameplay focuses on freedom and exploration, encouraging you to climb, jump, and sneak around your surroundings. Players can complete fun tasks and solve puzzles

Sandbox Exploration: Roam freely through a big house full of secrets and quests. Granny's house becomes your personal playground.

Roam freely through a big house full of secrets and quests. Granny's house becomes your personal playground. Feel Like a Cat: -Cook, throw, run, and jump around. Use your paws to steal items and explore every corner. Be stealthy and steal items from around the house. Fight as a cat against Granny, or become her friend. It's up to you.

-Cook, throw, run, and jump around. Use your paws to steal items and explore every corner. Be stealthy and steal items from around the house. Fight as a cat against Granny, or become her friend. It's up to you. Variety of Interesting Quests: Find and solve a variety of puzzles and uncover secrets in each room. Take on missions designed specifically for a cat, testing your wits, agility, and curiosity.

Find and solve a variety of puzzles and uncover secrets in each room. Take on missions designed specifically for a cat, testing your wits, agility, and curiosity. Play Mini-Games: Engage in entertaining mini-games scattered throughout Granny's house, such as football, basketball, and catch the mouse.

Engage in entertaining mini-games scattered throughout Granny's house, such as football, basketball, and catch the mouse. Create Chaos: Scratch furniture, destroy vases and plants, throw books—everything in the house is physics-based. Make Granny angry

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!