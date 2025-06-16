Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Gets a Steam Release Date

Marvel Contest of Champions will finally arrive on PC via Steam this week, as the game will arrive in just a couple of days

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions launches on Steam for PC on June 18 with pre-registration rewards.

Battle as over 300 Marvel heroes and villains, including Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The PC release features a new Fantastic Four event celebrating the latest MCU film launch.

Enjoy cross-platform play, optimized BIG SCREEN action, and full controller and keyboard support.

Kabam has confirmed a launch date for the PC version of Marvel Contest of Champions, as the game will officially arrive on Steam this week. The team confirmed the game's official launch date will be June 18, as they are still signing up players and offering pre-registration bonuses for those who do so. The launch of the title on PC will also come with the all-new Fantastic Four event, commerating the launch of the latest MCU film.

Marvel Contest of Champions for Steam

The Contest comes to Steam! Prepare for epic versus-fighting action with your favorite Marvel Super Heroes & Villains, optimized for the BIG SCREEN! Captain America vs. Iron Man! Spider-Man vs. Venom! Deadpool vs. Wolverine! The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands!

Welcome To The Contest: The Collector has summoned you to fight with the biggest names from the Marvel Universe! Assemble your team of Super Heroes and Villains, defeat opponents in dynamic 1v1 combat, and begin your quest to become the Ultimate Champion!

The Collector has summoned you to fight with the biggest names from the Marvel Universe! Assemble your team of Super Heroes and Villains, defeat opponents in dynamic 1v1 combat, and begin your quest to become the Ultimate Champion! Build Your Ultimate Team: Assemble a mighty team with over 300+ Champions, including the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and more! Collect, level up, and manage your Champions wisely to improve their stats, abilities and powerful special moves!

Assemble a mighty team with over 300+ Champions, including the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and more! Collect, level up, and manage your Champions wisely to improve their stats, abilities and powerful special moves! Quest & Balttle: Journey through an exciting storyline in classic Marvel storytelling fashion! Embark on quests, defeat powerful enemies, and face off against a mysterious new cosmic power to save the Multiverse from total destruction!

Journey through an exciting storyline in classic Marvel storytelling fashion! Embark on quests, defeat powerful enemies, and face off against a mysterious new cosmic power to save the Multiverse from total destruction! Suit Up With Friends: Team up with your friends and other Summoners to build the strongest Alliance! Rise to the top in Alliance Events and battle it out with other Alliances from around the world!

Team up with your friends and other Summoners to build the strongest Alliance! Rise to the top in Alliance Events and battle it out with other Alliances from around the world! New Ways To Play: The Contest has been revamped and optimized for PC! Play your way with your favorite controllers or keyboard with custom bindings for a more immersive gameplay experience! Enjoy seamless cross-platform support, allowing you to start on PC and pick up where you left off on mobile, or vice versa!

