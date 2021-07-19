Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Gengar is currently in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. With GO Fest 2021 wrapped, we can switch our focus to raiding this Ghost/Poison-type Mega Evolved Pokémon. With this guide, you can build a team of the best counters and understand Gengar's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch*

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play*

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

*Note that only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at once. Because of this, I recommend that you go for the top counter, Gengar, rather than Houndoom or Gyarados.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Gengar with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gengar can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players. Note that Mega Gengar hits very hard, which will make a trio exceedingly difficult.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Gengar is an evolved species, though, and will yield more Candy when caught. My advice is to try using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply that extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!