Sonic The Hedgehog Races Into PUBG Mobile Next Month

PUBG Mobile has a new collaboration to announce, as Sonic The Hedgehog will be in the game for about a month starting in October

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration hits PUBG Mobile from October 3rd to October 30th.

Unlock Sonic and Tails character sets along with exclusive themed weapons and vehicles.

Collect Sonic-inspired items like avatars, ornaments, and Buddy Sets to boost your style.

Participate in the Lucky Spin event to earn exclusive Sonic-themed PUBG Mobile rewards.

Krafton and SEGA have come together for a new collaboration, as Sonic the Hedgehog will be making his way into PUBG Mobile in October. To be honest, we're not quite sure why this collab is happening as it's not promoting anything specific related to the franchise, not even the recent release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. But if we actually analyzed every collaboration PUBG ever did, we'd be confused all the time. What we do know if you're going to be seeing a lot of Sonic-themed items pop up in the game, including an outfit that makes you look like a sexy human hybrid of Sonic, as you can see here. We have more detail about it below as it all kicks off this Friday.

PUBG Mobile x Sonic The Hedgehog

From October 3rd to October 30th, players can dive into a fast-paced adventure and unlock a wide range of Sonic-inspired items through a Lucky Spin event, bringing fan-favourite characters to life. Players can dash onto the battlegrounds with Sonic-themed character sets, including the Sonic Style Set and Tails Style Set, and arm themselves with signature weapons like the Sonic Vector and Cube Wispon Machete. Vehicles also get a stylish makeover, featuring the Speedster Buggy, Team Sonic Speedboat, and Sonic Pan, while the Team Sonic Parachute ensures a speedy landing.

For those looking to infuse the battlegrounds with Sonic's energy, players can unlock the Sonic Buddy and Super Sonic Buddy Set.Collectible items such as the Power Sneakers Ornament, Sonic Ornament, and Tails Ornament add a layer of style to gameplay, while exclusive items like the Sonic the Hedgehog Home Statue, Sonic Space Gift, Tails Space Gift, let players transform their surroundings in true Sonic fashion. Additionally, the Sonic Avatar and Sonic Avatar Frame let players showcase their favourite characters in full effect.

