Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Earth's Mightiest Core Set Announced

Get a look at the new additions to Marvel: Crisis Protocol, as we get a decent view of the Earth’s Mightiest Core Set coming this Fall.

Atomic Mass Games, along with Marvel Entertainment, have revealed the new core set to the tabletop miniatures game Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Being dubbed the Earth's Mightiest Core Set, the newly updated core set has been designed to enhance the original experience with both the current game rules and new figures. As you can see from the images below, you're getting a mix of heroes and villains that will give you a pretty decent baseline of characters to play with. Included in the set are Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, The Winter Soldier, Red Skull, Ultron, Doc Oct, Crossbones, Zemo, and what looks like a group of Ultron Sentinels. We have more info from the team released this week, including a quote about its growth, as we wait to see what date this set will be released.

Build Your Roster: Players can choose from over 150 (and growing) iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe to build their ultimate squad to fight over an interactive and destructible tabletop battlefield. Players can create thematic squads from teams such as the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the X-Men, or they can create their own unaffiliated Marvel dream team.

Players can choose from over 150 (and growing) iconic heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe to build their ultimate squad to fight over an interactive and destructible tabletop battlefield. Players can create thematic squads from teams such as the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the X-Men, or they can create their own unaffiliated Marvel dream team. Take Command of Iconic Heroes and Villains: Each character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol gives players control over a host of incredible superpowers and attacks. Players can unleash the cosmic might of Red Skull's Cosmic Cube; take out multiple enemies with Captain America's ricocheting shield; or fly higher, further, and faster by transforming Captain Marvel into her binary form.

Each character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol gives players control over a host of incredible superpowers and attacks. Players can unleash the cosmic might of Red Skull's Cosmic Cube; take out multiple enemies with Captain America's ricocheting shield; or fly higher, further, and faster by transforming Captain Marvel into her binary form. Unleash Cinematic Team Tactic Abilities: In addition to the myriad superpowers players have at their disposal through their Marvel characters, players also have powerful once-per-game abilities called Team Tactic Cards that allow characters in their squads to team up and unleash the combined potential of their abilities.

"In addition to the updates around the characters and components of the game, we are also excited to share the news we will now be offering Marvel: Crisis Protocol in three new languages. Our Head of Studio Simone Elliott shares this insight, 'When we started AMG we simply did not have the bandwidth to launch the game localized, but it's always something we wanted to figure out how to incorporate in the future. When we started the internal development for Earth's Mightiest Core Set, we knew it would be the perfect opportunity to include Spanish, French, and German alongside English for our community of players. Moving to a multilingual format not only allows our community to grow, but reduces the impact on the global supply chain, allowing the studio to act more flexibly in terms of reprints and distribution.'"

