Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout Releases New Season 2 Trailer For Latest Map

Check out the latest trailer for Arena Breakout, as we get a better look at the new map for Season 2, taking players to The Port.

MoreFun Studios and Level Infinite have released new details and a trailer for Arena Breakout, showing off the latest map coming to Season 2. As you can see from the image below, you are getting a new massive area centered around a port of commerce, with a lot of residential, business, and open streets for you and fellow players to shoot and loot in. The map will arrive on October 27, but until then, enjoy the trailer below along with the added info provided by the devs.

"From the high rooftops of the Abandoned Buildings, the alleys and underground passageways of the Port Authority area, and ruined streetcars and vehicles that create a maze along Guoyapos Avenue, the new massive Port map for Arena Breakout delivers intense urban warfare on a scale never seen before in a mobile game. Once a bustling city of high commerce and entertainment, the Port area of Guoyapos Bay City has become a hostile battleground in the Kamona civil conflict due to its strategic naval location and valuable commercial and luxury goods to loot. Operatives will need to be on high-alert, not only from ambushes from other players that can happen at different elevations and around every city corner, but also from the highly-trained, private navy forces commanded by the ruthless Captain Derwin."

"The Battle For the Port update will also add more diverse weapons including three new assault rifles (AN94, AEK and ACE31), the DP12 shotgun and the lethal M300 revolver, all fully customizable through Arena Breakout's Ultimate Gunsmith System. Make sure to load up with the proper weapons and gear as the Season 2 update will also introduce the new Storm Warning mode. Intense rainstorms and foggy weather will obscure your vision and confuse audio pickup, elevating the extraction risks in this new challenging mode for Arena Breakout."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!