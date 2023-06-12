Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout, Level Infinite

Arena Breakout Has Opened Up Global Pre-Registration

Level Infinite announced this week that they have started global pre-registrations for Arena Breakout before the game is released this July. The team has already gone through as much testing as they possibly can for the time being, and while they're still actively making improvements, they've now finally moved into the launch phase of the game. Players who sign up in advance will get some awesome bonuses for the game, which will activate on Day One when they release it for iOS and Android. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

"Ready to choose your new mission, recruit? Arena Breakout is a Next-Gen Immersive Tactical FPS, and a first-of-its-kind extraction looter shooter that pushes the limits of war simulation on Mobile. Eliminate adversaries head-on, with stealth, or bypass the bullets altogether. Players have the freedom to fight however they desire. Escape the combat area alive for a chance to strike it rich, but be prepared to fight for survival.

Shoot & Loot: Shoot, loot, and breakout to win… Emerge as the winner and claim all the loot for yourself.

Shoot, loot, and breakout to win… Emerge as the winner and claim all the loot for yourself. Breakout For The Win: Forget the last one standing! Call your shot and pull the trigger or cover and move to safety. Escape the combat area alive is the only way to win.

Forget the last one standing! Call your shot and pull the trigger or cover and move to safety. Escape the combat area alive is the only way to win. Win, Or Lose It All: Those who will not risk cannot win. In Arena Breakout, high stakes equal high rewards. Put boots to ground and seize what's yours in an all-or-nothing war simulation made for mobile.

Those who will not risk cannot win. In Arena Breakout, high stakes equal high rewards. Put boots to ground and seize what's yours in an all-or-nothing war simulation made for mobile. Ultimate Gunsmith: Players can customize their firearm of choice with the advanced Gunsmith system. Mix and match over 700 gun parts to fit in more than 10 modification slots.

Players can customize their firearm of choice with the advanced Gunsmith system. Mix and match over 700 gun parts to fit in more than 10 modification slots. Realistic Gunplay: Real-time dynamic rendering for realistic light and shadow effects, Volumetric Cloud technologies, and more than 1,200 sound effects immerse players in console-quality visuals and audio on mobile.

