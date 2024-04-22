Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: aggron, Niantic, pokemon, World of Wonders

Mega Aggron Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Mega Aggron returns to Raids soon in Pokémon GO as part of the World of Wonders season. You can defeat this Mega Raid with these counters.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Aggron Raids in Pokémon GO with top counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Blaziken.

Prepare with 10 additional non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon to efficiently defeat Mega Aggron.

A minimum of three trainers is needed, but groups of four or more are recommended for success.

Utilize Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries for catches, and Pinap Berries for Shiny Aggrons.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Mega Aggron, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Aggron Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Aggron counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aggron with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aggron can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!