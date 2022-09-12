Magic: The Gathering: Warhammer 40,000 EDH Deck Previews Kick Off

Hello and welcome, all players, collectors, and other fans of both Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game designed, developed, and produced by Wizards of the Coast, and Warhammer 40,000, the grimdark miniatures-based tabletop wargame created by Games Workshop! Today kicks off the preview season for the next set of Universes Beyond fare, a crossover set of preconstructed decks for Commander that combines both of the aforementioned intellectual properties, and we are absolutely living for it all! Today we got a good look into the design processes of both companies' teams when creating these Commander decks, as well as a few previews from the Tyranid Swarm precon (which will be fully revealed tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 13th). Let's look at some of it!

As can be seen in the YouTube video below, Wizards of the Coast and Games Workshop toiled tirelessly to get this batch of preconstructed decks just right to appeal to both Magic: The Gathering players and Warhammer 40k fans alike. There was an absolute scouring of GW's archives for lore tidbits and deep cuts that they knew would fit right into this product, it seems. You can watch that video below:

Furthermore, the decks will be revealed in full in the following order, according to DailyMTG:

Tyranid Swarm will be revealed Tuesday, September 13th

The Ruinous Powers (the Chaos-aligned deck) will be revealed on Wednesday, September 14th

Necron Dynasties will be revealed on Thursday, September 15th

Finally, Forces of the Imperium will be revealed on Friday, September 16th

In the above video, we get glimpses into various card art that will be used on cards reprinted and new. It was revealed in the WeeklyMTG stream that followed it that, barring one creature card that has a reprint in these decks (and basic lands), the reprints in these decks will only be Noncreature spells.

Are you excited about these decks finally releasing on October 7th of this year? Let us know your thoughts and opinions about Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer 40,000, and the combination of the two, in the comments below!