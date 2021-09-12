A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon VMAX

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a style of card that debuted in the Sword & Shield era: the Pokémon-VMAX.

Pokémon-VMAX is an interesting addition to the Pokémon TCG hobby, considering they play a dual role. Historically, we've seen a hard distinction between Ultra Rares and Full Arts, which can be broken down like this:

Ultra Rares: These are considered better pulls than standard holos. They are classified in the main type-themed sections of the set and were represented by EX in the Black & White and XY eras, GX in the Sun & Moon era, and V in the Sword & Shield era.

Full Arts: These are considered better pulls than Ultra Rares and are classified after the main section of the set. The Full Art section shows up after the trainers and before the Secret Rares. They are distinct in that they are textured.

Now, Pokémon-VMAX is an oddity in that they are sort of in-between these two. They are classified in the main portion of the set, usually right after the corresponding Pokémon-V. (Unless the V has been pulled out of the set, as with some cards in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.) However, these cards, as you can see, are textured. They are essentially considered better pulls than an Ultra Rare Pokémon-V but generally a bit easier to pull than Full Arts. Most booster boxes will yield two of these, though I've had boxes that have offered one and boxes that have given as many as five.

Functionally, the Pokémon-VMAX evolves from the Pokémon-V. This card type is inspired by the Dynamax and Gigantamax functions in the Sword & Shield video games. Note that the Raqyauza VMAX shows the species in its Dynamax form, while the Pikachu is in its Gigantamax form. The former keeps the Pokémon design the same while the latter adjusts the design, sometimes dramatically. A common feature, though, is the red clouds floating over the heads of these Pokémon.

Stay tuned for more episodes of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG.