Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Releases Physical Edition

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has released a physical edition of the game for both PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection now available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders include a bonus comic book inspired by the game collection.

Collection features seven classic titles, including X-Men Vs. Street Fighter.

Enjoy online multiplayer with rollback netcode and global leaderboards.

Capcom has released a physical edition of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, as you can snag this edition on PS4 or Nintendo Switch. The primary game is the same as the digital version, with all seven titles in one complete package, just for one of the two systems you choose. But those who pre-ordered this edition will get a bonus gift as you'll get the recently-released comic book based on this collection, which we talked about a couple of months ago.

The legendary crossover hits are back! Jump into this collection of arcade classics from the fan-favorite Marvel and Capcom crossover games! Dive into an action-packed lineup consisting of seven unique titles, including heavy hitters like X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. The collection also includes the rare beat 'em up game, The Punisher. Each game in the collection can be played online or co-op! Whether you're new to the series or you played back in the arcades, players of all levels can enjoy these timeless classics together!

Compete in heated ranked battles or play for fun in casual matches. Create a lobby with friends and battle head-to-head, play co-op, or spectate other matches. However you choose to play, rollback netcode makes the experience smooth and fun! A High Score Challenge mode is also available. Aim for the top of the global leaderboards! This collection boasts a number of beginner-friendly features such as adjustable difficulty levels, One Button Specials, and training modes. Plus, players can save and load their progress almost anywhere and pick up right where they left off. Players can view more than 500 pieces of artwork from all seven titles, along with never-before-seen development documents used to make the original games. The Music feature contains over 200 tracks from the original arcade games that players can listen to at any time!

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

