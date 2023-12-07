Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Archetype Entertainment, exodus, matthew mcconaughey, The Game Awards

Matthew McConaughey To Star In New Video Game, Exodus

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he is starring in a brand new role, as he will voice the protagonist in the game Exodus.

Article Summary Matthew McConaughey stars as the voice of The Traveler in Exodus

Exodus is a sci-fi RPG about humanity's struggle in a hostile galaxy

Gameplay in Exodus is affected by Time Dilation, impacting narrative

James Ohlen's Archetype Entertainment teams with sci-fi authors on Exodus

During The Game Awards 2023, Matthew McConaughey came out to reveal he will be in a new starting role for the upcoming video game Exodus. Archetype Entertainment dropped the first trailer for the evening, featuring McConaughey in a sci-fi action-adventure RPG. The game serves as the debut title from legendary RPG creator James Ohlen, and his new studio, as they presented a cinematic storytelling trailer with deep emotional impact featuring "broad player agency and modern AAA gameplay," with a story tied to the choices you make due to the impact of Time Dilation. We have more info on the game below, as its in development for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

In Exodus, humanity has fled a dying Earth, finding a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for survival. As The Traveler, you are humanity's last hope. Your job is to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful beings in the universe, the Celestials – humanity's greatest enemy. But there's a catch – Time Dilation. As Travelers on interstellar missions, days for you are decades back home. The sacrifices you make to protect your loved ones create unpredictable consequences that change your world — reshaping the future. Returning home, you confront the consequences of your choices. In Exodus, the outcome of those choices manifests at a massive level, compounding over generations.

"Exodus introduces an innovative new sci-fi world that forces players to face the consequences of their choices over time," said James Ohlen, Co-Founder, Studio Head, and Executive Creative Director at Archetype Entertainment. "We introduce the player, as the Traveler, to an original sci-fi universe, a world created with an incredible level of detail in collaboration with award-winning sci-fi authors. The gameplay setting and story we created is built around the impact of Time Dilation, a concept I've been fascinated with since I was 12 years old. We use Time Dilation as a catalyst impacting the choices you make in-game that sets in motion events affecting your relationships with your loved ones, and your entire civilization, for generations."

"We've always dreamed of creating a game like Exodus, and we're thrilled to finally be making it with the support of an incredible team alongside us. We're building a world we think players will want to immerse themselves in and we're eager for players to explore this new universe," said Chad Robertson, Co-Founder, General Manager and Executive Producer at Archetype Entertainment. "Our team is putting their full talent and passion behind the vision of crafting a player experience that will captivate fans by creating a bond between them and their character based on the level of impact they have on this world over time."

