Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hero Concept, Mayhem Brawler II: Best Of Both Worlds

Mayhem Brawler II: Best Of Both Worlds Announced

We're getting the sequel Mayhem Brawler II: Best Of Both Worlds, as the game will arrive for PC and PlayStation sometime in 2025.

Article Summary Mayhem Brawler II announced, launching for PC and PlayStation in 2025.

Sequel brings '90s arcade action with RPG and rogue-lite elements.

Features dual timelines with eight unique heroes and over 40 opponents.

Offers rich co-op gameplay, endgame content, and story shaped by player choices.

Indie game developer and publisher Hero Concept announced their latest game on the way as we're getting the sequel, Mayhem Brawler II: Best Of Both Worlds. It's been almost three years since the original was released, and in that time, it looks like the team developed a pretty cool concept for a return to the series. Players will be getting the action of '90s arcade fighter titles mixed in with RPG mechanics and a rogue-lite system. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out for PlayStation and PC in 2025.

Mayhem Brawler II: Best Of Both Worlds

A perfect fuse of '90s arcade vibe and modern rogue-lite / RPG mechanics in a time transition-themed beat 'em up. Play solo or online with friends and shape the story through your choices. Be amazed by the hand-drawn comics-inspired art, frame-by-frame animated characters, and kick-ass soundtracks. Witness the unfolding of parallel events in two time periods 20 years apart! On one side is the legendary Stronghold officer Stellar, while on the other is She Wolf, as fiery as ever, who is running a mayoral campaign. The two teams embark on an adventure to uncover one of Mayhem City's darkest secrets. Jump back and forth between characters from both timelines that you paired to challenge the opponents of the past and present simultaneously. Thanks to rogue-lite and RPG elements perfectly fused with classic beat 'em up mechanics, enjoy rich endgame content and a different gameplay experience with each new playthrough.

A perfect fuse of '90s arcade vibe and modern mechanics.

Jumping back or forth 20 years in time simultaneously challenge opponents of the past and present.

Rogue-lite and RPG game mechanics vary the gameplay with each new playthrough.

Eight playable heroes with unique abilities against more than 40 different opponents.

Experience co-op gaming with up to 4 friends online or offline.

A narrative based on player choices with voiceover and 11 subtitle options.

Hand-drawn comics-inspired art, frame-by-frame animated characters, and rocking soundtracks, with rich endgame content for replayability.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!