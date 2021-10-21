BloodRayne Will Be Re-Released On Consoles In November

Ziggurat Interactive and Big Boat Interactive revealed this week they'll be re-releasing BloodRayne onto consoles next month. Specifically the BloodRayne: Revamped series as you're getting the first two games completely revitalized for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The games will be released as one single package for the digital launch, but there will also be an exclusive physical releases on the Switch and PS4 through Limited Run Games. You'll be able to get your hands on this one on November 18th, 2021. In the meantime, we have the details about both games for you below to help tide you over until it comes out in about four weeks.

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, superhuman powers, and a globe-spanning storyline, BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 offer a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s. Players will be able to experience the deadly dhampir's adventures with modern enhancements including higher display resolutions, upscaled cinematics, engine improvements, and more. New Features of the BloodRayne: Revamped Series on Consoles Include: Support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160 on supported consoles)

Upscaled cinematic videos

Improvements to lighting at the engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data

Engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures

Improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows

Localizations include: BloodRayne: Voiced audio and localized text for English, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. BloodRayne 2: Voiced audio in English and Russian. Localized text for English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.



