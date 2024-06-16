Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces two months after release in June 2024.

Article Summary June 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces set.

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare now tops the card value at $88.37.

Iron Crown ex's value rose to $84.73, still a hot collectible in the TCG market.

Stay updated with daily Pokémon TCG insights and set reveals on Bleeding Cool.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $88.37 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $84.73 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $50.26 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $46.84 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $42.60 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $40.77 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $31.20 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $31.05 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $28.66 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $27.04 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $20.54 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $17.21 Salvatore Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $14.98 Iron Crown ex Gold Hyper Rare 216/162: $13.51 Walking Wake ex Gold Hyper Rare 215/162: $12.44

Three months after the release of Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, we are not seeing the normal market attrition but rather an upswing. The top card of the set has also changed, with Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare becoming the most valuable card after an $44 increase in value. The former top card, Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare, also increased quite a bit, gaining $19 but still losing that #1 spot. While the Iron Leaves ex and Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rares didn't see big jumps, Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare shot up in value along with the other top cards.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!