Dungeons & Dragons Online: Magic Of Myth Drannor Announced

Dungeons & Dragons Online: Magic Of Myth Drannor has been revealed, as the new expansion will arrive for PC at the end of July.

Article Summary New expansion Magic Of Myth Drannor announced for Dungeons & Dragons Online.

Playable Eladrin race and Wild Mage class archetype introduced.

Explore the ruins and forests of the Elven city Cormanthyr.

Combat the Red Wizards of Thay and creatures from the Feywild.

Standing Stone Games revealed the latest expansion for Dungeons & Dragons Online as they are now taking pre-orders for Magic Of Myth Drannor. The game will give you a new playable Eladrin race, as they harness spellcasting with Wild Magic, helping to bend reality to their will. Which you will need as you take on the Red Wizards in the ruins and neighboring lands of Myth Drannor. Enjoy the latest info below as the expansion will be released on July 31, 2024.

Dungeons & Dragons Online: Magic Of Myth Drannor

Deep in the heart of the Forgotten Realms lie the ruins of Myth Drannor. Crumbling buildings and rubble-choked streets are all that remain of what was once the most spectacular city in the world. You've come to help the Elves rebuild their ancient capital, but this will be no easy task. The ruins are filled with savage monsters, unpredictable Wild Magic zones, and portals to dangerous planes. And to complicate matters, the Red Wizards of Thay have arrived, searching for some long-lost secret. Where these dark necromancers go, evil is sure to follow. Harness the chaos of Wild Magic with a new Sorcerer Archetype, master the arcane seasons with the new playable Eladrin race, and venture forth into the mystical forests of Cormanthyr in a new wilderness area! The latest Dungeons & Dragons Online expansion, Magic of Myth Drannor, is available for pre-purchase now! Get immediate access to the new Eladrin race with any edition of Magic of Myth Drannor.

Join the Ranks of the Eladrin: Unleash the Eladrin's seasonal magic with our new playable race! Master versatile combat styles and elemental spells that shift with the seasons, bringing the Feywild's power to your fingertips.

Unleash the Eladrin's seasonal magic with our new playable race! Master versatile combat styles and elemental spells that shift with the seasons, bringing the Feywild's power to your fingertips. Unleash the Power of Wild Magic: Harness the power of chaos with our new Wild Mage class archetype! Risk both person and party, where every spell cast has a chance of amplifying your powers with unpredictable effects or terrible consequences. Will you be able to handle the surge?

Harness the power of chaos with our new Wild Mage class archetype! Risk both person and party, where every spell cast has a chance of amplifying your powers with unpredictable effects or terrible consequences. Will you be able to handle the surge? Face Perilous Enemies: The evils of the Red Wizards of Thay have spread throughout the once great elven city of Cormanthor and terrible horrors have followed. Battle against formidable new enemies and horrifying creatures unlike any we've encountered before!

The evils of the Red Wizards of Thay have spread throughout the once great elven city of Cormanthor and terrible horrors have followed. Battle against formidable new enemies and horrifying creatures unlike any we've encountered before! Exciting New Content: Battle against the full might of the necromancer's legions in CR 13 Heroic, CR 35 Legendary quests at full release!

Battle against the full might of the necromancer's legions in CR 13 Heroic, CR 35 Legendary quests at full release! Fresh New Landscape: Explore the ruins of Myth Drannor and the surrounding forest in the truly unique wilderness area, former home of the lost Elven empire of Cormanthyr.

