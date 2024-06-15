Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in June 2024.

Article Summary June 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Shiny-themed cards from Paldean Fates.

Shiny Charizard ex Special remains the top-valued card at $103.41.

Market values are stabilizing with minor increases and decreases in price.

Follow Bleeding Cool for in-depth coverage of Pokémon TCG history and set reveals.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $103.41 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $85.75 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $51.74 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $39.13 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $29.28 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $23.97 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $20.72 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $14.09 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $14.76 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $14.37 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $14.37 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $13.53 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $12.90 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $11.90 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.68

Special sets like this (meaning sets with no booster boxes that are sold exclusively in products themed to that set) often see dramatic decreases in value of the individual cards over time. Right now, many of the top chase cards are remaining steady though. The biggest card of the set, Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, dropped by just $5 since May. The second and third most valuable cafds, Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare and Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare, both saw small increases in value. The same pattern continues through the rest of the set, with the cards either losing or gaining a small bit of value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

