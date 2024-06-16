Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Medieval Dynasty, Render Cube, Toplitz Productions

Medieval Dynasty Announces Release For New Platforms

Medieval Dynasty is getting a slight update to co-op for four players, as the game will be coming out on multiple new platforms.

Article Summary Medieval Dynasty to launch co-op update for up to four players.

Game releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Epic Games Store.

Co-op mode coming June 27, including cross-platform play.

Vibrant villages and new quests await in the Oxbow region.

Indie game developer Render Cube and publisher Toplitz Productions revealed Medieval Dynasty is getting a co-op update, as the game is coming to new platforms. First thing, the game's will get an update that will allow up to four players to work together to bring their village up from nothing, as you attempt to live in harsh conditions in a particular point in time. This update will arrive with the release of the game on Xbox Series X|S, which will include Game Pass, as well as for the PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store on June 27. We have more information about the update from the devs for you below.

Medieval Dynasty – Co-Op Update & Next-Gen Platforms

Current gen console players will be able to join the fray with their PC counterparts as Medieval Dynasty expands its dominion cross-platform, expanding their co-op adventures in the Middle Ages. Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console gamers will now get a chance to experience Piastovia for themselves, the heart and soul of the Oxbow where their epic journey and exciting new quests will begin. Not only does the co-op mode introduce a whole new player experience for current-gen console players to enjoy with their friends, but they'll also notice that villages within the Oxbow come alive with a newfound vibrancy, teeming with activity as village folk go about their daily lives and conduct their chores.

Hunting, trading and building together in the Oxbow, players will be transported to a realm brimming with enigmatic characters, captivating landmarks, and charming villages. Following the successful integration of its long-awaited and much-requested co-op mode and new map in December on Steam last year, the integration of co-op to current gen consoles brings an exciting new dimension to the gaming experience. Console players can now immerse themselves in the action alongside friends, unleashing teamwork and companionship to conquer challenges and explore the new landscape of the game's medieval universe.

