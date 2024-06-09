Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Shrouded Fable

Pokémon TCG Announces The Special Set Shrouded Fable

Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable is the second special set of the year from Pokémon TCG, and it introduces a new kind of foil card.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG unveils Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable, featuring Pecharunt.

New parallel foil cards and unique foil pattern debut in the special set.

Products include Elite Trainer Boxes, Illustration Collections, and more.

Released on August 2nd, 2024, items like the Greninja ex box are highlighted.

Pokémon TCG has announced the next special set of the Scarlet & Violet era. "Special sets" are expansions that are released through products only branded with that set's name rather than loose booster packs. Booster boxes are also not available of these sets. It used to be easier to point out which were special sets and which were standard sets because special sets before this current era didn't feature the series block name in the set's title. For example, the special sets of the Sword & Shield era were Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, Pokémon GO, and Crown Zenith. Now, even special sets have the era's name in the title. The special sets of this era so far have been Scarlet & Violet – 151, Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, and now Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable. Let's take a look at the official announcement from the Pokémon TCG.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable will debut on August 2nd, 2024, at participating retailers worldwide, including Pokémon Center. It will focus on Pecharunt, a species first featured in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for the Scarlet & Violet video game. The Pokémon TCG writes:

Players can use Pecharunt ex to switch in a benched Darkness-type Pokémon by using its Subjugating Chains ability. Pecharunt ex can be paired with Okidogi ex, Munkidori ex and Fezandipiti ex to unlock different play combinations.

There will also be a special kind of parallel foil card in this set. Will these replace reverse holos? As if so, will they only be featured in this set or will the Pokémon TCG continue with these? The announcement says:

In addition, parallel foil cards in Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable will feature a new, unique foil pattern surrounding the card artwork. Players can identify cards in the parallel foil set by viewing the expansion code at the bottom-left corner of the card. It's normally in a black box with white text, but in this case, it will be illustrated in a white box with black text.

One of the main products outside of the above Elite Trainer Box will be the Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare box. This card would've likely been the chase card if featured in the set, but now we're getting it as a guaranteed promo.

Cards from Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable will be available in the following products:

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (now available for preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Pecharunt, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box (available Aug. 2, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card featuring Pecharunt and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Kingambit Illustration Collection (available Aug. 2, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card featuring Kingambit in a unique Ukiyo-e (woodblock) art style and two foil promo cards featuring Pawniard and Bisharp.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Kingdra ex Special Illustration Collection (available Aug. 2, 2024): Includes five Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs, one special illustration rare-style promo card featuring Kingdra ex in a unique Ukiyo-e (woodblock) art style, and two foil promo cards featuring Horsea and Seadra.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Greninja ex Special Illustration Collection (available Aug. 2, 2024): Includes five Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs, one special illustration rare-style promo card featuring Greninja ex in a unique Ukiyo-e (woodblock) art style, and two foil promo cards featuring Froakie and Frogadier.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Three-Booster Pack and Promo Card Blister (available Aug. 2, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs and one foil promo card featuring Pecharunt.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Mini Tin (available Aug. 2, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs, one sticker sheet and one art card matching the tin, featuring Dusknoir, Zoroark, Okidogi, Munkidori or Fezandipiti.

Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle (available Sept. 6, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable booster packs.

