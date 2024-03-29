Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 100 Stones Interactive, Memory's Reach

Memory's Reach Will Launch Sometime In Q4 2024

Memory's Reach has released a Pre-Alpha test, as 100 Stones Interactive are looking to launch the game sometime in Q4 2024.

Article Summary 100 Stones Interactive releases Pre-Alpha test for Memory's Reach.

Memory's Reach to combine puzzle-adventure with Metroidvania.

Anticipated Q4 2024 launch for the first-person puzzle game.

Uncover an extinct civilization's legacy in vast, alien worlds.

Indie game developer and publisher 100 Stones Interactive has released a Pre-Alpha test for Memory's Reach, which you can check out right now if you'd like. The team has basically created a small demo for you to try out with limited aspects, as they are currently working out some of the mechanics of the first-person puzzle-adventure Metroidvania. Along with the test is a new trailer, which we have above, as they are aiming to release it sometime in Q4 2024.

Memory's Reach

Explore labyrinthian megastructures, solve mind-bending puzzles, and wield fantastic alien technology in a puzzling Metroidvania adventure. Towering monuments and fractured relics are all that remain of a world devastated eons ago in a great cataclysm. Explore the deserted remnants of an alien world in a quest to discover the source of the calamity and uncover the legacy of a doomed civilization. Adventure to serene floating cities, immense underground structures, and perilous orbital space stations. The world slowly expands as you solve puzzles and acquire powerful new abilities. Use your powers to open pathways through previously inaccessible areas, overcome once insurmountable obstacles, reveal hidden secrets, and solve new kinds of puzzles.

Colossal, ancient machines begin to wake as you solve challenging puzzles and take command of powerful alien technology. Holographic terminals, shifting walls, alien teleporters, and other bizarre mechanisms form massive, interconnected puzzle rooms – use all of the tools at your disposal to solve intricate puzzles that will put your logical and spatial reasoning skills to the test. Eons ago, a cataclysmic event brought an end to an advanced civilization. Centuries later, rumors of an ancient treasure draw you, an intrepid space adventurer, in search of their desolate world. Scan the environment, locate hidden relics, and piece together scattered data fragments to uncover the devastating history of an extinct people and reveal the legacy of a doomed civilization!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!