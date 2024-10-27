Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Metin2

Metin2 Has Released The New Balathor's Revenge Update

Metin2 dropped a brand-new update this past weekj, giving players the Balathor's Revenge update with a ton of new content

Gameforge has released a new update this past week for Metin2, as players can now dive into the Balathor's Revenge update with some significant changes and additions. The big focus of this update is that players will experience a legendary dragon raid, along with an overhaul to the mechanics of the medieval Asian-inspired game. The game also has a number of new additions and improvements, especially in the cosmetics area for those who are looking to change things up. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Balathor's Revenge

As an upgraded version of Meley's Lair, the Balathor's Lair instance dungeon challenges guilds with combatants over Champion Level 4 and guild levels above 21. Metin2 players will face a multi-phase battle and earn crafting materials for 8th Helmets (Serpent Helmets). Balathor's Revenge doesn't just add a mighty challenge for players; it also introduces several quality-of-life improvements that enhance the overall experience. Meanwhile, Metin2 players can get into the holiday spirit with spooky new Halloween cosmetics, including costumes, hairstyles, mounts, pets, and the Bones weapon skin set.

Improved Friend UI: Enhanced community tools now show additional information like location and AFK status.

Enhanced community tools now show additional information like location and AFK status. Game Options Revamp: Customizable shortcuts, combined game and system options, and a refined UI for better visibility.

Customizable shortcuts, combined game and system options, and a refined UI for better visibility. Debuff Notification Update: Improved debuff display on target bars with informative tooltips.

Improved debuff display on target bars with informative tooltips. Auto-Hunt Improvements: More effective and convenient auto-hunt settings and features.

Metin2

Metin2 is a free-to-play title that takes place in the perilous world of the Dragon God, where exciting battles against dangerous creatures and legendary bosses await. Developed by Webzen and published by Gameforge, Metin2 immerses players in a hazardous world inspired by medieval Asia, filled with dangerous creatures and legendary bosses. Available in over 16 languages, with millions of registered users, Metin2 remains one of Europe's most popular MMORPGs.

