Microids Announces The Return Of The Joe & Mac Series

Microids announced today that they are bringing back the Joe & Mac franchise with a brand new game, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja. Working with G-MODE Corporation, which currently owns the licenses to much of the Data East library, they have come together on a brand new game that harkens back to the original but brings about a new tone and feeling to the franchise. At the moment the game doesn't have a proper release date beyond "2022" as a window, they didn't even release a trailer, which to us signals they're still early in the development of it. But you can enjoy what info we did get from the team below which included some screenshots.

Originally released in the early 90's on Japanese soil as an arcade game, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja is an arcade/platformer, playable solo or in cooperation. This new iteration of the game, developed by Mr. Nutz Studio (Toki, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!), will invite players to go back to the Prehistoric Age and embody Prehistoric Men, ready to do anything to save the women of their tribe. More than a remake of the arcade version, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will include a handful of new features such as an original adventure mode containing brand new levels!

"It's a real honor to offer gamers the chance to rediscover these characters that marked their generation. We have full confidence in Mr. Nutz Studio to bring these little prehistoric men back to life" says Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids. "We have full confidence in Microids and Mr. Nutz Studio capability to develop this remake of Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja," said Tosuke Matsuoka, Data East License Producer from G-MODE Corporation. "It's a real pleasure to see these iconic video game characters revived with today's technology. It's been a long time since we've seen these two characters, and their return will delight old fans and new players alike."