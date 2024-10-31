Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Dreamcube, Miraibo GO

Miraibo GO Releases New Halloween Content Update

The of you playing Miraibo GO have something new to do starting today, as a new Halloween update is available right now

Article Summary Explore Miraibo GO's new Halloween update, Abyss Souls, with spooky Miras and thrilling challenges.

Engage in epic battles against the Annihilator's army and challenge others in the PvP Arena for big rewards.

Collect new Miras and unlock milestone rewards by pre-registering, boosting your gaming experience.

Join a growing community on Discord, discover hidden secrets, and expand your Miraibo GO adventure.

Mobile developer and publisher Dreamcube has a new update available for Miraibo GO, as they have added new Halloween content to the game. Simply called Abyss Souls, the game has a few new things you can do and collect int he game, as the content kicks off today and runs all the way to November 21. We have more details below as it's now live on iOS and Android.

Abyss Souls

Even more Miras to collect, bringing the total number of Miras available in-game to over 100, including new spooky season-themed Miras

Limited-time worlds to explore that offer new items and gameplay mechanics exclusive to those worlds, ramping up the challenge like never before!

Take on the 'Annihilator' and stop its evil army from destroying the world of Miraibo GO

Challenge other players in the new PvP Arena for huge rewards if you can survive long enough! Win and win big, but lose? You'll lose all your items, so be careful!

Miraibo GO

Venture into the vast open world that awaits, capture adorable pals called Mira's, battle fellow players, and construct your perfect base! Each pal possesses its own personality, skills, and elemental affinities. Players can capture these Miras using special Mira-balls, forging bonds and growing stronger together as they conquer challenging bosses and navigate a world fraught with danger! With countless Miras to encounter, your journey through Miraibo's world is yours to create…

Gather resources, craft equipment, and create a space to thrive in this untamed world. At every step of the way, your Miras will be on hand to lend a helping hand, even when it comes to exploration! Miras can be mounted, so hop aboard and discover hidden secrets and breathtaking scenery as you gallop across the land. Band together with friends and their Miras to tackle challenging foes and channel your collective power to emerge victorious.

