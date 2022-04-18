Modiphius Announces New Tabletop Strategy Title Dice Legions

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a brand new tabletop strategy title on the way as players can experience the battles of Dice Legions. This is an interesting game that's been designed by Australian writer and game designer Adam L. Dobbyns, as you use the dice you have at hand (everything from D4s to D20s) to create tabletop fantasy armies that will fight epic battles against each other. The main game is in the works to be released sometime this year, however, Modiphius unveiled a "RollVsEvil Charity Edition" of the game in PDF format that you can purchase from their shop right now. This will give you a taste of how the game is played while simultaneously having sales of it go to the RollVsEvil charity's efforts in Ukraine. You can read more about the main game below as we wait to hear when it will be released to the public.

Dice Legions' epic adventures and conflicts are played on an open tabletop or on hand-drawn maps, where there is no grid or board. Dice representing heroes or whole units of Orcs, Dwarves, Cavalry, or terrifying monsters march and fight at your command! Dice Legions offers players three scales of play to better adapt to the time and available space in a player's daily life. "Skirmish" games are short, typically less than 30-minutes, and playable in a small area. "Battle" scale games are larger games lasting around 90 minutes. "Legion" scale games are for clubs or dedicated wargame enthusiasts looking to devote the best part of a day to a major engagement. However you choose to play, Dice Legions adheres to the same design philosophy afforded to it within the "dice as models" genre. That being, hobby gamers do not necessarily need large expensive armies of painted models to enjoy dramatic cinematic depictions of fantasy combat.