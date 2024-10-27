Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Logitech G, Momo

Momo & Logitech G Reveals Multiple New Racing Peripherals

Momo and Logitech G have several new items out and on the way for simulated racing players, as this new line of gear will help them out

Last month, Momo and Logitech G announced a new partnership to bring out new designs in racing gear, bringing new options to gamers who enjoy simulated racing, as well as esports pros. The team has released a few items, as well as has others on the way over the next couple of months for the holidays, including three new racing wheels, a QR adapter, a shifter and handbrake setup, and even a wheel hub. We have more info on all of them for you below.

Momo x Logitech G SIM GT 320 Racing Wheel

Two design icons. One premium racing wheel. Introducing the Momo x Logitech G SIM GT 320 Racing Wheel, a detachable steering wheel for the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub that delivers unmatched realism and precision. Conceptualized from MOMO's rich racing heritage since 1964, the Momo x Logitech G SIM GT 320 Racing Wheel brings the authentic feel of the track to racers' hands. Each wheel is handcrafted, painted, and assembled in Italy, combining precision engineering with the skills of master craftsmanship and taking the sim racing experience to unparalleled heights. The steering wheel features hand-enameled logos, an anatomical grip for maximum control, a hand-wrapped microfiber grip, and an anodized aluminum structure derived from racing. With a 320 mm premium wheel attachment designed to the exact specifications of the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub, Momo x Logitech G SIM GT 320 Racing Wheel delivers an unbelievably immersive racing experience with.

Sim GT-Racer 290 Racing Wheel

Two design icons. One premium racing wheel. Introducing the Momo x Logitech G Sim GT-Racer 290 Racing Wheel, a 290 mm premium circuit racing wheel that delivers an unbelievably immersive racing experience. Conceptualized from MOMO's rich racing heritage since 1964, the Momo x Logitech G Sim GT-Racer 290 Racing Wheel brings the authentic feel of the track to racers' hands. Each wheel is handcrafted, painted, and assembled in Italy, combining precision engineering with the skills of master craftsmanship and taking the sim racing experience to unparalleled heights.

RS Shifter & Handbreak

Designed for those looking for gear that delivers the most immersive racing experience available, RS Shifter and Handbrake is built with easy mode switching, a height-adjustable handle, and an included table clamp, with expert fine-tuning available in G HUB software. Now compatible with Logitech G PRO Series and G Series Wheels (using Racing Adapter), RS Shifter and Handbrake's Shifter mode was precisely engineered for ultimate responsiveness and controlled gear shifting. Drivers will feel exactly when they actuate the shift, each and every time. The Handbrake mode delivers the most immersive racing experience for rally and drifting, beginning with a 20-degree angle of movement and dual-stage spring mechanism, ensuring pinpoint accuracy and unparalleled control around every curve.

RS QR Adapter

Build the setup of your championship dreams with the RS QR Adapter and race in comfort and style. QR Adapter connects to any compatible Logitech G PRO Racing Base. Pair RS QR Adapter with almost any 70mm & 50.8mm PCD front- or 70mm PCD rear-mounting aftermarket steering wheel, including celebrated racing wheel manufacturer Momo. Featuring quick-release functionality, racers can easily swap between wheels from race to race in seconds. Use one adapter with every wheel to seamlessly switch them out in seconds.

RS Track Wheel

A steering wheel attachment engineered for endurance with a custom-made, breathable micro-pattern that improves traction, the RS Track Wheel delivers a perfect purpose-built grip and easy access to key buttons when attached to the RS Wheel Hub. The result is a wheel that conforms to drivers' hands for unparalleled synergy between the driver and the action on-screen. RS Track Wheel meets the demands of SIM racing with a grip sculpted for comfort and ventilation. The durable, high-performance, ergonomically sculpted TPE material withstands seasons of racing and is built to last—promoting long-lasting reliability. Designed with lightweight, low-carbon aluminum, RS Track Wheel facilitates breathability, comfort, and grip at high speeds over long distances. The wheel's design maximizes its lifespan and reduces environmental impact without compromising performance.

RS Round Wheel

Engineered for maximum rotation and performance, the RS Round Wheel dominates the track and maintains maximum control during rapid wheel rotation. Built with high-performance silicone leather, RS Round Wheel offers a premium feeling while the instinctive, fuller grip profile provides optimal handling through hairpin corners or turns. The result is a wheel that feeds through your fingers so that you can grasp it to reassert control. Built with lightweight, low-carbon aluminum, RS Round Wheel facilitates grip around corners and ensures optimal comfort for seasons of racing. The wheel's design maximizes its lifespan and reduces environmental impact without compromising on performance or durability.

Logitech G RS Wheel Hub

Introducing the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub, designed for maximum racing versatility and compatibility with the growing range of Logitech G's racing bases. Choose between the RS Track Wheel, RS Round Wheel and the MOMO x Logitech G Wheels. Personalize your experience with customizable LED rev lights and adjustable gear shifters. Pair the RS Wheel Hubs for single, double, or even triple platform compatibility. With the Wheel Hub's easy quick-release attachment, use one adapter with every steering wheel to seamlessly switch them out in seconds.

