Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Releases New Launch Trailer

WB Games has released the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reign, giving us a better look at a few things, as well as Ghostface

Ghostface joins Mortal Kombat roster, showcasing Animalities and Friendships with brutal new fatalities.

Khaos Reigns expansion includes new Story mode chapters and six new characters, available September 24.

Storyline sees Fire God Liu Kang facing new threats from an alternate timeline led by Titan Havik.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released the first of the guest fighter trailers for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, as Ghostface brings his familiar presence. Technically, this is the official launch trailer for the new expansion to the fighting game, but it is also the first chance we get to see how they are incorporating the horror slasher film killer into the mix as one of the many, many, many Warner Bros. properties they've used in the series. The trailer also shows off more of the Animalities that have been brought back to this edition of the game; as we saw with Mortal Kombat 11, the team has a lot of fun with the return of Friendships. Now, you can tear people apart as an animal for your fatality once again. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the content will be released on September 24.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. The expansion features the next phase in the genre-defining narrative centered around peace and anarchy with all-new Story mode chapters (available on Sept. 24), along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date).

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns storyline, which continues the cinematic narrative centered on a dangerous threat that has emerged from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik. To defeat this menace, Fire God Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies before his New Era of peace is turned into khaos for the realms.

