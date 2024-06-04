Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 Season 6: The Reptile Is Now Live

Mortal Kombat 1 Season 6: The Reptile has officially been released today, as the game puts a focus on the reptalian ninja.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 1 Season 6 focusing on Reptile is now live across all platforms.

New season introduces new characters, skins, Invasions mode boss, and storyline.

Homelander debuts as DLC with early access for Kombat Pack owners on June 11.

In-depth gameplay and upcoming Kameo Fighter Ferra teased in latest Kombat Kast.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released the latest season content for Mortal Kombat 1, as Season 6: The Reptile is love on PC and consoles. As it has been with previous seasons, this one will focus on the reptilian ninja as you go off on a special quest revolving around his own backstory and intertwining relations with other characters in this new alternate reality. Along with challenges, alternate costumes, and other fun goodies to collect. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is live.

Season 6: The Reptile

Season 6: The Reptile is an all-new season of content themed around the arrival of Reptile as the main boss in Invasions mode. This season includes fresh challenges, story elements, boss battles, and rewards, such as character skins in the form of Snake Bite Baraka, Zaterran Fencer Kenshi, Crystal Komodo Sub-Zero, Serpentine Queen Sindel, Krocodilian General Shao, Entropic Gold Havik, Thunder Lizard Reptile, and more – earnable through Invasions and Kombat League. Season 6: The Reptile is available now until July 23. Additionally, Homelander joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster today as the latest downloadable content (DLC) character via the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on June 11. Fans can check out a gameplay breakdown of Homelander, the upcoming Kameo Fighter Ferra available later this month, and the upcoming seasonal content in this week's Kombat Kast.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. Introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before, Mortal Kombat 1features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

