Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Moss, Moss: Book 2, Polyarc

Moss & Moss: Book II Receive Visual Upgrade For Meta Quest 3S

To celebrate the announcement of the Meta Quest S3, both Moss and Moss: Book II have been given a visual upgrade to meet the VR headset

Article Summary Polyarc upgrades Moss & Moss: Book II visuals for Meta Quest 3S with higher resolution and enhanced effects.

Lead engineer Brendan Walker showcases the new features in an unboxing and presentation video.

Moss now renders at 150% of original resolution with improved lighting, water, and animated book pages.

New option to skip combat in both games offers a more casual, narrative-focused experience for players.

Polyarc, the VR studio that created the awesome platformer titles Moss and Moss: Book II, is giving both titles a visual upgrade after the announcement of the Meta Quest 3S. The team released a new video showing off their own unboxing of the upgraded VR headset, hosted by Polyarc's lead engineer, Brendan Walker, as he gives a presentation on the updates both games will be given. It's an interesting look at how they're adapting two VR titles that were technically made for the same line of VR units at different points in time and bringing them up to the new one being released. We have more information from the team's official reveal last week about the changes that have been made.

Moss & Moss II Visual Upgrade

Set to take full advantage of the new hardware, Moss, which hasn't received an update since its release on Quest 1, will be rendered at 150% of its original resolution, allowing Polyarc to color-correct the visuals, creating parity with the game's PC version. Alongside lighting adjustments in the game's moodier areas, many visual effects will also receive significant updates, including realistic water and animated book pages, to bring Moss in line with Moss: Book II, which was originally released on Meta's Quest 2 hardware.

For players seeking a more relaxed play experience, the update will provide the ability to skip combat in both Moss and Moss: Book II. The new feature can be used to bypass all combat or just some of the combat—whichever the player prefers. This update aims to enhance the experience for those who aren't used to combat or who simply don't enjoy it. As a result of the Quest 3S, a new wave of VR players can embark on their storybook adventure with Quill as a more relaxed, narratively driven puzzle-platformer experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!