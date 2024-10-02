Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Glowfish Interactive, nubs, Rangatang

Multiplayer Arena Brawler Nubs! Announced For 2025

There's a new multiplayer brawler on the way called Nubs! coming in 2025, giving you chaotic five-player action with cool animations

Article Summary Get ready for chaotic five-player battles in the multiplayer brawler Nubs! releasing in 2025.

Embark on a whimsical journey inspired by retro RPGs, full of traps and amusing combat.

Nubs! offers roguelite progression for endless variety and strategic play sessions.

Battle in zany arenas with quirky Nubs, using oddball tactics and pickups to win.

Indie game developers Glowfish Interactive and Rangatang have teamed up to co-publish a brand-new game called Nubs! This is a chaotic drop-down multiplayer brawler title where up to five players at a time can smash each other around various maps until you end up standing tall, only to be thrust into another area with one of you as champ and the others trying to overthrow them. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Nubs!

All hail Konzumos the Unentertained, the one who demands to be amused. Guide your Nub through a variety of treacherous arenas brimming with traps. Unlock new power-ups after every match, and collect the most ridiculous gear to smack other Nubs down – all to become Konzumos' favorite. Nubs! is an absurd PvP arena brawler inspired by old-school, top-down RPGs. It's brought to you with passion and care by numerous creators of Awesomenauts and Trifox. Gather your friends and clash in lightning-quick multiplayer battles that mix frantic, party-style chaos with roguelite progression. Sharpen your wits (Nub-style) and battle against the other Nubs in various game modes as you dodge booby traps and lethally fling fish alike! With simple rules in a mad world, every match can spiral into all-out pandemonium at any moment!

Party up with your friends or foes in the living room or across the globe and put your skills to the test in the arena. Will you be the last Nub standing? Fight to become victorious in an assortment of multi-levelled arenas, keep a keen eye for traps that could make or break your path to victory in this fast-paced indie game. With their own oddball style, these tiny troublemakers are funny, silly, and absolutely ready to throw down! As cute as they may look, they arm themselves with ridiculous pick ups to gain a tactical advantage. Nubs! keeps you on your toes with a variety of game modes and a roguelite progression system that ensures no two play sessions are the same. Dive in and see what surprises await!

