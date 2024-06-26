Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nick Jr., Nick Jr. Party Adventure

Multiple Kids Shows Come Together For Nick Jr. Party Adventure

Outright Games has revealed multiple properties will be coming together for a kid's show celebration in Nick Jr. Party Adventure.

Article Summary Outright Games announces Nick Jr. Party Adventure, a new crossover game.

Iconic shows like PAW Patrol, Dora, and Blue's Clues unite for puzzle fun.

Play solo or with a friend in co-op mode, customizing your in-game avatar.

Discover 72 levels, collectibles, and characters across six themed worlds.

Outright Games has revealed a brand new game featuring multiple kid's show franchises at once with Nick Jr. Party Adventure. This platforming title will bring together several iconic shows from the morning programming block, including PAW Patrol, Dora The Explorer, Blue's Clues, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, and Santiago of the Seas under one title, as you will solve puzzles and challenges in solo or two-player co-op. We have more info about it here, and the trailer as well, as the game will arrive on October 11 for PC and all three major consoles.

Nick Jr. Party Adventure

Featuring some of the world's most iconic preschool series, including PAW Patrol, Dora, Blue's Clues & You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, and Santiago of the Seas, Nick Jr. Party Adventure will bring together fan-favorite characters as they get ready to celebrate at the Friendship Fiesta. The brand-new puzzle platformer introduces 18 familiar characters to adventure with as players learn through fun, guiding Dora, Blue, Chase, Molly, Santiago, Darington and many more around an assortment of interactive challenges. Enter the bright and colorful world of Nick Jr. and create a personalized avatar, unlocking a variety of exciting show-themed accessories to customize their look, including backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, hats, and more.

Prepare for the biggest party of the year in either solo mode or with a friend or family member in up to 2 player local co-op. Players search out an abundance of exciting collectibles hidden throughout each of the themed worlds, from Fiesta Flowers and Pup Treats to bright balloons and glowing shells. With a variety of familiar faces making an appearance, including Santiago's first- ever feature in a video game, players can solve puzzles to explore the Nick Jr. universe in 72 fun levels across the six different themed worlds. Players can interact with objects that bounce, boost and teleport players to new discoveries, and avoid the obstacles from notorious Nick Jr. characters including Swiper, Crusher, and Mayor Humdinger.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!