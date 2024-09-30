Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Catalyst Game Labs, Munchkin, Munchkin Shadowrun, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin Shadowrun Announced For Mid-October Release

The Munchkin tabletop series enters a new realm of possibilities this month, as Munchkin Shadowrun will be released in mid-October

Article Summary Munchkin Shadowrun releases mid-October 2024, combining cyberpunk and fantasy themes in a thrilling game.

New Matrix track adds depth and competition, offering players an innovative way to achieve victory.

Features 193 cards, custom die, standies, character tokens, and a redesigned gameboard.

Created in collaboration with Catalyst Game Labs; pre-orders open, releases on October 16 in stores.

Munchkin fans will be getting a new title this month, as Steve Jackson Games have revealed that Munchkin Shadowrun will arrive in the middle of October. Created in cooperation with Catalyst Game Labs, this is an all-new thrilling and hilarious take on the modern-day classic. You'll still play the game as you normally do, acquiring treasures, knocking on doors, and encountering creatures such as Trolls, Orks, Elves, and Dwarves. Only this time around, you'll see a cyberpunk/fantasy theme on everything as you've been thrust into the future. The game comes with a redesigned board and a special set of cards to match, but it doesn't quite specify if you can mix and match previous sets into the mix.

This particular version of the game introduces the Matrix track, which adds a new depth of competition and surprise to the title as it gives players an entirely new way of winning. We have more details about the game for you here as it is now officially up for pre-order, with a release date set for October 16, 2024. If you're not into the pre-order, no worries, as the game will also arrive in local game stores and hobby shops that same day.

Munchkin Shadowrun

Access the Matrix. Dodge the Corps. Stab Your Buddy. For the first time ever, Munchkin enters the world of Shadowrun! In this exciting (and hilarious) version of the modern classic, players will encounter Trolls, Orks, Elves, and Dwarves in a cyberpunk/fantasy-themed future. Munchkin Shadowrun also introduces the new Matrix track, which gives players a whole new way to hack their way to victory. Are you ready to run, chummer? Munchkin Shadowrun introduces a new theme to the classic, fan-favorite game and was created in collaboration with Catalyst Game Labs. Munchkin Shadowrun will feature the following:

193 Cards (177 Door and Treasure cards, 10 Matrix cards, 6 Player cards)

Rulesheet

One Custom, Six-Sided Die

6 Standies with Plastic Stands

6 Character Tokens

Gameboard

Cardboard Insert Tray

