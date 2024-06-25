Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt 9: Legends, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Has Invaded Asphalt 9: Legends

Crunchyroll has partnered with Gameloft to bring the characters and more from My Hero Academia over to the racing title Asphalt 9: Legends.

Gameloft and Crunchyroll have come together for a special crossover event as My Hero Academia has invaded the world of Asphalt 9: Legends. The event started today and will run all the way until July 17, bringing the characters of the game to the track in some one-off cosmetics for you to race in. We have the finer details and some quotes from both companies below on the partnership.

My Hero Academia x Asphalt 9: Legends

In the My Hero Academia special event, racers will first be greeted by a fully custom UI and voice lines from the official EN dub of the show that will instantly pull them into the world of the popular series. Throughout the event, players can participate in 19 stages, each of which rewards players with decals, emotes, and club icons of various characters and other goodies. In fact, Stage 1 will give participants a free Dark Deku decal and the following content will be available during the 22-day special event:

Two Animated Decals (Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo)

Six Static Decals (Dark Deku, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, Himiko Toga, My Hero Academia Group Decal)

Eight Chibi Emotes

Two Club Icons

"Many of us at Gameloft have been following the incredible journey of Izuku Midoriya and the world of My Hero Academia since its original airing back in 2016. Witnessing the gradual progression of U.A. High from fresh-faced students to full-fledged heroes has been truly inspiring," says Arnaud Benefice, Marketing Lead. "We feel Crunchyroll and My Hero Academia were the perfect partners to help Asphalt 9: Legends transition to Asphalt Legends Unite, similar to the transfer of power the One for All quirk provides for each hero it's passed onto."

"My Hero Academia is an action-packed adventure, making the anime the perfect fit for high-octane Asphalt 9: Legends," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll. "There is [an] incredible crossover between fans of anime and gaming, and we're excited for players to experience the universe of My Hero Academia in a new way."

