Mystic Moose Raises $5M To Create Planet Mojo

Developer Mystic Moose revealed this past week that they have raised $5 million to help create their new game, Planet Mojo. The company receieve3d a round of funding that was organized by Animoca Brands, with invested interests and participation from multiple companies such as Courtside Ventures, Republic Crypto, Polygon Studios, and Sky Vision Capital. While we're usually not too keen on promoting games that are solely focused on NFT materials, it's a fascinating look into the world that this kind of stuff is creating and being funded by. Not a lot of AAA titles with well-known IP's are instantly given millions of dollars to make them happen, so to see so many companies jump into an indie venture because it has the word "NFT" attached to it is simply mind-boggling. We'll see how long it takes for the game to be finalized and if the boom will still be there when its released.

Planet Mojo is a player vs. player (PvP) cross-platform auto chess game reinvented for blockchain, allowing players to own their game characters (as NFTs) and play-to-earn in ongoing tournaments. Players will have the option to use their customized game characters and assets across an upcoming suite of games set inside the Planet Mojo universe. The Mojos are coming, and these devilishly powerful plant creatures need your help to save their planet! Soon, Mojos will be dropping as NFT's to the lucky few. Enter a rich, diverse world filled with many races that you can take command of, customize, and build into a mighty team of Champions! Planet Mojo is a blockchain gaming metaverse being built by veterans from LucasArts, EA, Activision and more. Players will compete with their customized team in a suite of E-Sports PvP and Play-To-Earn games set inside a rich new alien world. Planet Mojo will be a community driven experience, moving to full decentralization. Our early adopters will be rewarded with wonderful perks and early game access. Join us to build a new world together!