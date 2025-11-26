Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: Cade Cunningham, NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Celebrates The Holidays With Season Three

NBA 2K26 has launched Season Three with a ton of new content, as the Pistons' Cade Cunningham helps celebrate the holidays

Article Summary NBA 2K26 Season Three launches with holiday content and celebrates Cade Cunningham's MotorCade event

MyCAREER and The Park get winter-themed rewards, with a return to the iconic Sunset Beach location

MyTEAM adds new reward cards including Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards and mobile progression integration

Earn exclusive content with Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass, plus enjoy fresh 2K Beats tracks for Season 3

2K Games has revealed what's coming to NBA 2K26 for Season Three, as they celebrate the holidays with Cade Cunningham. This is a hefty chunk of new content that players will get that will carry the game into the new year, featuring new additions across all modes and some fun things to experience in the game, like seeing a special "MotorCade" for the Pistons player. We have the dev notes and the trailer for you here as the content is available now.

NBA 2K26 – Season Three

MyCAREER: Players will get the chance to dive into a winter-themed season packed with a range of unlocks including the Level 18 Jetpack (Gen 9), Level 29 Jingle Beard, all four colorways of Master P's 'No Limit' Basketball Jersey at Level 36, Level 37 New Balance Combo Pack, Level 39 Chill Ginger Mascot, and more.

Players will get the chance to dive into a winter-themed season packed with a range of unlocks including the Level 18 Jetpack (Gen 9), Level 29 Jingle Beard, all four colorways of Master P's 'No Limit' Basketball Jersey at Level 36, Level 37 New Balance Combo Pack, Level 39 Chill Ginger Mascot, and more. The Park: Take a vacation from the cold at the remastered Sunset Beach from NBA 2K16, set in the shadow of a towering volcano with an aquarium-sized fish tank and a resort-style lazy river that's perfect for warming up and showing off skills.

Take a vacation from the cold at the remastered Sunset Beach from NBA 2K16, set in the shadow of a towering volcano with an aquarium-sized fish tank and a resort-style lazy river that's perfect for warming up and showing off skills. MyTEAM: Season 3's reward ladder opens with a Level 1 Ruby Kyle Kuzma, evolving to 91 OVR, and peaks at Level 40 with a Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards. Additional highlights include Level 10 Amethyst Jalen Duren, Level 20 Diamond Kyrie Irving, Level 28 Pink Diamond Coach Rick Carlisle, Level 30 Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning, and Level 35 Galaxy Opal Paige Bueckers.

Season 3's reward ladder opens with a Level 1 Ruby Kyle Kuzma, evolving to 91 OVR, and peaks at Level 40 with a Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards. Additional highlights include Level 10 Amethyst Jalen Duren, Level 20 Diamond Kyrie Irving, Level 28 Pink Diamond Coach Rick Carlisle, Level 30 Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning, and Level 35 Galaxy Opal Paige Bueckers. MyTEAM Mobile: Players who download and play a game in NBA 2K26: MyTEAMMobile will receive a Pink Diamond Jalen Brunson MyTEAM card. Available on iOS and Android, NBA 2K26: MyTEAMMobile offers a way for fans to collect and manage their favorite NBA and WNBA superstars on-the-go. Sync progress between consoles and mobile devices and earn MyTEAM REP and Season XP from anywhere.

Players who download and play a game in NBA 2K26: MyTEAMMobile will receive a Pink Diamond Jalen Brunson MyTEAM card. Available on iOS and Android, NBA 2K26: MyTEAMMobile offers a way for fans to collect and manage their favorite NBA and WNBA superstars on-the-go. Sync progress between consoles and mobile devices and earn MyTEAM REP and Season XP from anywhere. The W Online: The W Online continues to offer weekly and seasonal rewards for players, including winter-themed arm sleeves and basketballs to a special Las Vegas Aces jersey card honoring the reigning WNBA champions.

The W Online continues to offer weekly and seasonal rewards for players, including winter-themed arm sleeves and basketballs to a special Las Vegas Aces jersey card honoring the reigning WNBA champions. Season 3 Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass: Players can level up their rewards with the Season 3 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, adding 40 additional levels of unlockable NBA 2K26 content that includes both automatic rewards like Black Spiked Armor, the Black Cyber Helmet, Pink Diamond Cade Cunningham and the Season 3 Pro Pass Pack, and premium rewards such as the 'No Limit' Chain and Jersey at Level 3, the Crews Ski Mask and Puffer Jacket at Level 6 (Gen 9), and the Ginger G.O.A.T Mascot at Level 39.

Players can level up their rewards with the Season 3 Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, adding 40 additional levels of unlockable content that includes both automatic rewards like Black Spiked Armor, the Black Cyber Helmet, Pink Diamond Cade Cunningham and the Season 3 Pro Pass Pack, and premium rewards such as the 'No Limit' Chain and Jersey at Level 3, the Crews Ski Mask and Puffer Jacket at Level 6 (Gen 9), and the Ginger G.O.A.T Mascot at Level 39. 2K Beats: Season 3 features nine new in-game tracks curated by PlaqueBoyMax, including "Yea Year" and "5Star" from his September "In The Booth" livestream with Rob49 and Veeze. Separately, for fans of 2K's iconic music, the official Greatest Hits playlist will be available on Spotify and Apple Music this Friday, November 28.

