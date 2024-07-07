Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neckbreak, Solid 9 Studio

Neckbreak Has Been Released For Xbox & Nintendo Switch

RedDeer games has released a brand new cyberpunk first-person shooter, as Neckbreak is available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Neckbreak, a cyberpunk FPS by Solid 9 Studios, out on Xbox & Switch.

Dive into Crimson Tide, a city rife with gangs and dark secrets.

Experience intense combat with improvised weapons and tactical skills.

Explore 12 different endings and hidden collectibles in a retro-styled world.

Indie game developer Solid 9 Studio and publisher RedDeer Games have released their latest game, Neckbreak, as the game is out now for Xbox and the Nintendo Switch. The promotion for this one has been pretty quiet, as the team hasn't even released much info or made a trailer public beyond Nintendo's own shop listing. But if you're into cyberpunk FPS titles, this is the one for you. Enjoy the info below as you can snag the game now.

Neckbreak

Find yourself in a future city full of gangs, mafias, and other shady people. Become a vigilante who works during the day and gets into a killing frenzy at night. Hop in the car, select a destination, and explore every corner of Crimson Tide. If you want to feel an adrenaline rush, you can explore the city on foot, but watch your back and don't ask too many questions. Search your surroundings for anything that looks deadly and use it to protect yourself. Throw bottles, knives, or even guns at the enemies. Nothing around you?

Take some pills and breach doors to stun opponents, or just disarm them by kicking their faces. They will be pleased to drop a weapon for you then. You should definitely find and lick a frog – you will love it. It's your decision how to enter combat and how to end it. Find your first victim, and go with the flow. Try every possibility and find the best way to get the highest score. Kick an enemy while sliding to pick his weapon mid-air and land a headshot to defeat him. Creativity is the key to success. There are 12 available endings waiting for you to be discovered. Each one takes around 4 hours for hardcore players to complete. The path you choose will never be completely the same next time. Also, check and search for collectibles that are hidden all over the city.

Four difficulty levels with multiple possibilities of approach.

Aim Assist, if you need a little help.

Retro-styled graphics and an entertaining soundtrack to keep combat exciting.

Your own apartment with a retro console full of mini-games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!