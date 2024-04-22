Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blinkmoon Games, Necromantic

Necromantic Announced With Plans For Early Access On Steam

In a bit of a surprise from Blinkmoon Games, the company has announced Necromantic is coming to Early Access on Steam soon.

Article Summary Blinkmoon Games releases Necromantic in Early Access on Steam.

Survive and study in the dark fantasy bullet hell of Valorborn Academy.

Play alone or in Blind Date co-op mode to conquer undead hordes.

Earn textbooks, unlock weapons, and fight to become legendary.

Indie game developer and publisher Blinkmoon Games announced this morning they will release Necromantic on Steam in Early Access. The game is pretty cool looking as they have made a dark fantasy bullet hell title in which you will experience a bit of survivors-like gameplay as you fight. You'll play a freshman at Valorborn Academy where you'll have to prove you belong there multiple times over as you will take on small missions with the possibility of dying frequently. We have the finer details below and the trailer above, as we wait for some release dates.

Necromantic

In Necromantic, it pays to hit the books. Leveraging your combat prowess, you'll earn various textbooks at night. When you return to Valorborn, your wits and intellect will be tested as you learn about your fellow students – especially the ones who covet the various tomes you've collected. Get those grades up, or else you'll be fodder for the hordes of undead wandering around at night. Kathedril, the town that Valorborn Academy sits above, is home to a never-ending graveyard of fun. The undead are reanimated by the dark magic-wielding cool kids and who knows what monstrosities will be brought back to life to test your feeble skills. Stay out at night to impress the cool kids, but do so at your own risk, as the horrors that await are otherworldly. Dive into this rich new dark fantasy world – in solo or Blind Date co-op mode – and see if you can help these freshmen pull off the impossible and survive the semester.

Dive Into a Bullet Heaven Battleground: Master the art of survival against overwhelming odds in a beautifully dark world.

Master the art of survival against overwhelming odds in a beautifully dark world. Brave the Dangers and Grow in Infamy: Begin as lowly freshmen growing up to impress your legendary parents by mastering your curriculum.

Begin as lowly freshmen growing up to impress your legendary parents by mastering your curriculum. Embrace Cooperation or Solo Prowess: Complete Assignments in the town of Kathedril on your own or with a random player to help you out.

Complete Assignments in the town of Kathedril on your own or with a random player to help you out. Hit the Books, Hit Them Hard: Achieve greatness by hitting the books, unlocking powerful weapons and abilities that unlock new builds to leverage.

