Need for Speed Unbound Reveals Volume 9: Lockdown

Need for Speed Unbound has a new update coming next week, as Volume 9: Lockdown brings a new mode and the ability to ride a motorbike

Article Summary Need for Speed Unbound Volume 9: Lockdown launches with high-stakes PvPvE extraction gameplay.

Introducing motorcycles to the franchise, with the BMW S 1000 RR 2019 in Lockdown mode.

Features new playlists, 60+ routes, and events, including celebrations for the 30th anniversary.

Holiday discounts on the Ultimate Collection and Vol. 9 Premium Speed Pass available now.

Electronic Arts has released new details for the next update for Need for Speed Unbound, as Volume 9: Lockdown will be released next week. This new volume brings with it an all-new high-stakes mode with PvPvE multiplayer extraction-based gameplay, which has been inspired by Need for Speed Most Wanted. What's more, for the first time in the franchise, racers can ride a motorbike, as they have added the BMW S 1000 RR 2019 in the new Lockdown experience. We have further details from the team below and a new trailer, as it will all be released on November 26, 2024.

Need for Speed Unbound – Volume 9: Lockdown

Lockdown offers a fresh twist to Unbound's street racing action, where crews of up to three players are formed to compete against rival teams. Racers must complete Contracts, break into Lockup areas, navigate the treacherous Lockdown Zone, and secure the Extraction truck. Success rewards players with some of the hardest-to-acquire rides in the game, including the Custom BMW M3 GTR '05 owned by the infamous Most Wanted character, Razor, and 14 other iconic cars inspired by Most Wanted's Blacklist.

Vol. 9 features a wealth of new PVP content and 14 new playlists with over 60 routes and event configurations. The playlists cover a variety of themes, including the first-ever Need for Speed motorcycle-exclusive events, special challenges to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary, Most Wanted-inspired races, new Drift Pro challenges, and more. This new volume also features a new Speed Pass and an optional Premium track offering 75 tiers of unlockable content, including the new fully customizable SUBARU Impreza WRX STI '99 and Honda Integra Type R '98. More information can be found here.

This holiday season, players can purchase Need for Speed Unbound and the Need for Speed Unbound Ultimate Collection at discounted rates of up to 80% off the standard retail price on Epic, Steam, Origin Playstation, and Xbox. Available now, the Need for Speed Unbound Ultimate Collection includes Need For Speed Unbound Standard Edition, instant access to all post-launch premium content, and the Vol. 9 Premium Speed Pass, featuring nine fully customizable cars, over 45 Customs, and hundreds of additional cosmetics. Players who own the Standard Edition can check out the Ultimate Collection Upgrade, which grants instant access to all post-launch premium content, and the Vol. 9 Premium Speed Pass.

