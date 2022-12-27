Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters To Be Released On Consoles In January

Idea Factory has confirmed an official release date for Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters on console, as it will drop in late January 2023. The team showed off the PlayStation version recently, which is basically a fully updated version of the title that you can buy either as a Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition. The game will be released alongside the PC version that's been teased forever, as it will officially come out on January 23rd, 2023.

"Neptunia: Sisters Vs Sisters is an action RPG set in the vibrant world of Gamindustri. Hack 'n' slash your way through hordes of dangerous enemies found in the many dungeons throughout the land while trying to defeat a mysterious, new phenomenon that threatens life itself. Lead the Goddess Candidates, the younger sisters of the 4 Goddesses of Gamindustri, through their first adventure to save the world!

While the Goddesses were out responding to a distress call from the faraway PC Continent, Nepgear and the other Candidates were dispatched to an abandoned research facility in order to investigate a monster outbreak. It was there that they encountered the Ashen Goddess, who trapped them in a capsule and placed them in a deep sleep. By the time they awoke, they were astonished to discover that 2 years had passed. After they emerge from slumber, they learn that Neptune has been missing since her mission to the PC Continent 2 years ago, and in the absence of its Goddess and Candidate, Planeptune was ravaged by a series of strange outbreaks, collectively referred to as the Trendi Phenomenon. Suddenly finding herself robbed of her home and family, Nepgear is met with the greatest challenge she's ever faced. This is a story about finding hope in the midst of despair and the rebirth of a Goddess in the wake of destruction.